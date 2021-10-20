CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Coventry Township senior rides high through the golden years

By Courtney Diener-Stokes
Reading Eagle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt age 78, there is no stopping Dennis R. Eves when it comes to road biking. He rides about 6,000 miles a year and sometimes more. “The highest I had was over 7,000 miles in 2017,” said Eves of East Coventry Township, Chester County. He rides solo two to...

springvillejournal.com

Inaugural East Aurora to Ellicottville bike ride raises $50,000 for Rail Trail

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail hosted its first annual charity bike ride from East Aurora to Ellicottville. The EA2EVL Fondo, presented by West Herr, netted $50,000 that will be used to continue to build, enhance and maintain the 27-mile rail trail that runs along the former Buffalo & Pittsburgh rail line from Orchard Park to Ashford.
EAST AURORA, NY
Cape May County Herald

Faith Guides Former Lumberyard Owner Through Golden Years

NORTH WILDWOOD – “It’s a wonderful thing to travel,” Jim Getsinger said Oct. 17, while sitting in a pew at the First Baptist Church of Anglesea. . Descended from one of Five Mile Island’s “first families,” Getsinger is not sitting back and watching the world go by. Getsinger, 88, is on a mission. 
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
FUN 107

Cozy Up for a Venetian Gondola Ride Through Providence

While many people are just starting to venture out on European vacations, you may not be quite ready yet. But you can still feel like you are visiting the canals of Venice aboard an authentic gondola on the Providence River. Seems like there are many spots throughout Rhode Island that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Maui News

Riding through the rain

After a stop in Makawao to sample some of Komoda Store & Bakery’s famed stick doughnuts, dad Kelly Sellers of Ogden, Utah leads family members on the next leg of their downhill journey down the flanks of Haleakala Tuesday afternoon. Along for the ride was wife Suzanne Sellers and kids Tristan, 14, and Peyton, 12. “That was probably the best doughnut I have ever eaten,” Kelly Sellers said. “They said ‘world famous’ and I said, ‘I’ll be the judge of that.’ ” He said despite rain at the summit and rain in Makawao, the ride down had been a pleasure. “The ride has been really fast and really fun.”
MAKAWAO, HI
sweethomenews.com

Cattle tracks through history at the East Linn Museum

As we meander through the East Linn Museum, we likely don't have cattle in mind until we come across lariats, saddles, mohair chaps and a branding iron in its tack room. Although some of the branding irons actually were used on logs during drives down the Santiam and Calapooia rivers, when we see them, we automatically think of cowboys, cattle herds and "get along, little dogie."
SWEET HOME, OR
Reading Eagle

Berks Country: Calendar for Oct. 27

Christmas Bazaar, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m., McGlinn Conference Center, 460 St. Bernardine St.. Handcrafted items, greeting cards, original art work, ornaments, needlework, baked goods. Basket auction raffle drawing at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 31:. Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Come rain or shine...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Mortgages In Your Golden Years

Getting a home loan at any age can be equal parts exciting and nerve wracking. But imagine heading into your golden years with a 20 to 30 year loan commitment. It’s a reality that anyone could face as they look to sell that big house and downsize their life. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
Reading Eagle

How to make trick-or-treating safer, according to the Red Cross

This weekend many Berks communities have designated trick-or-treat times and the American Red Cross has put together a list of tips to make the Halloween adventures safer. “Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” said Peter Brown, executive director of the Pennsylvania Rivers Chapter of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region, which includes Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Schuylkill, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour, Union, and Snyder counties. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound.”
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Reading Eagle

Hamburg Grange hosts 2nd annual Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat

The Hamburg Grange #2103 provided the Hamburg community with its 2nd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat at the Hamburg Field House on Sunday, Oct. 24. There was a continuous flow of traffic that allowed the Grange to provide 178 children with a variety of items. The Grange received smiles and many a ‘thank you’ from the children and adults in attendance.
HAMBURG, PA
frommers.com

JetBlue's Current Flash Sale Is Impressive—But Has Big Limitations

OK, I'm writing this blog post quickly since this sale ends soon (at midnight on Friday, October 29, to be precise). But if you can get your fall/winter plans in order by that time, you could be winging your way to a top destination for as little as $31, including government taxes and fees.
LIFESTYLE
milfordmirror.com

Wounded veterans ride motorcycles through Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A motorcycle riding experience through the Florida Keys that ends Friday has provided camaraderie, emotional support and mental rejuvenation for a group of veterans as part of a Wounded Warrior Project program called Rolling Project Odyssey. Participants rode across the Seven Mile Bridge following a Thursday...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Minnesota

Haunted Hotel: The Many ‘Unregistered Guests’ At Sauk Centre’s Historic Palmer House

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Halloween right around the corner, this is your yearly reminder that Minnesota is full of good haunts, and a hotel in central Minnesota has become the subject of many paranormal studies over the years. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Palmer House in Sauk Centre, for a closer look at the hotel’s “unregistered guests.” Every Minnesota town has a main street, but not every main street has had a book written about it. Before Sinclair Lewis became a Nobel Prize-winning author from Sauk Centre, he was a night clerk at the Palmer House...
Only In Louisiana

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana

St. Joseph is a tiny little town in northeastern Louisiana that’s hiding a hidden gem that’s perfect for a fall outing. Often called St. Joe, this unique town was actually developed not that long ago, in 1843. Even though that’s more than 175 years ago, it’s still 125 years after New Orleans was founded, not […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Palisades Tahoe Opens 1 Month Early On Halloween Weekend

OLYMPIC VALLEY (CBS13) – Ski season in Tahoe is starting a month early after a significant snowfall covered the mountain in the white stuff. For only the third time in 72 years, Palisades Tahoe will be open to skiers in October. “That is really exciting,” said Norman, who’s visiting Palisades Tahoe. When three feet of snow hit the mountain, what other choice do you have? “We got a ton of snow. We kind of always get snow up here in the Sierra in October but this was substantial,” said Palisades Tahoe spokesperson Alex Spychalsky Spychalsky says it was a quick decision to open this coming...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA

