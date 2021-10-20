CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Old National Reports Strong 3rd Quarter Numbers

wuzr.com
 8 days ago

Old National Bank reported 71.7 million dollars in earnings for the third quarter...

www.wuzr.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

UniCredit ups 2021 guidance after strong quarter

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s second-biggest bank UniCredit raised its 2021 profit and revenue guidance on Thursday after reporting stronger than expected quarterly results thanks to falling loan losses and higher revenues. UniCredit, which on Sunday walked out of a deal to rescue state-owned rival Monte dei Paschi, posted a net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wuzr.com

Strong Quarter Leads to Strong Profit for German-American Bancorp

German-American Bancorp has reported a strong 3rd quarter, with a 21.5 million dollar earnings performance. The move means German-American increased its value by 81 cents a share. The profitable third quarter adds on strong performances in the first and second quarter of this year. Net interest income was also up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
lpheralddispatch.com

Boyd Gaming reports strong third-quarter revenue, record adjusted EDITBAR

LAS VEGAS – Boyd Gaming Corporation, owners of Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa in Michigan City, has reported record third-quarter revenues, Adjusted EBITDAR and operating margins on a companywide basis for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. “Since reopening our properties last year, we have made fundamental changes to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old National Bank
Variety

Universal Music Posts 17% Growth in First Post-IPO Earnings Report

In its first post-IPO earnings report, Universal Music Group posted 17.4% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021, with recorded music subscription and streaming revenue up 15.2% and adjusted EBITDA up 20.7%. Lucian Grainge, UMG’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Our operational and financial performance this quarter – our first as an independent, publicly traded company – demonstrates both why UMG is the world’s most successful music company, as well as how our commitment to artists’ career development and fostering innovation promotes growth across the music ecosystem.” Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was €2,153 billion (around $2.49 billion), up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
mibiz.com

Independent Bank reports drop in quarterly earnings, though strong commercial lending pipeline remains

GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corp. recorded lower third-quarter earnings from a year earlier, though year-to-date profits have grown by more than 28 percent. The Grand Rapids-based Independent Bank (Nasdaq: IBCP) today reported $15.9 million in quarterly net income, or 73 cents per diluted share. That compares to $19.5 million in net income in the third quarter of 2020, or 89 cents per diluted share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
arcamax.com

GM reports 40% drop in third-quarter profits, but expects strong year-end results

General Motors reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income plummeted 40% as it struggled against production constraints and thin new car inventory. The auto industry has faced a global shortage of semiconductor chips since February. The chips are used in many car parts and, without them, production at many GM plants has either slowed or stopped completely, leaving dealers' new car lots bare.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Eli Lilly & Co. net income falls 8%, but adjusted profit rises

Eli Lilly & Co. said Tuesday its third-quarter net income fell 8% to $1.11 billion, or $1.22 a share, from $1.21 billion, or $1.33 a share in the year-ago period. Adjusted net income increased to $1.94 a share from $1.41 a share. Revenue increased to $6.773 billion from $5.74 billion. Analysts expected the drug maker to earn $1.96 a share on revenue of $6.639 billion, according to a FactSet survey. Citing increased revenue from products related to the battle against COVID-19, Eli Lilly increased its 2021 profit target to $7.95 to $8.05 a share, from its earlier view of $7.95 to $8.05 a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of $7.90 a share. Shares of Eli Lilly rose 2.2% in pre-market trades. The company's stock is up 45% this year compared to an increase of 21.6% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

HCA Healthcare Reports Strong Third Quarter Results; Street Says Buy

Shares of healthcare facilities operator HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) declined 2.7% to close at $253.11 on Friday even though the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Quarterly revenues stood at $15.27 billion, up 14.8% from the previous year’s figure of $13.31 billion. Moreover, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Marin Independent Journal

Bank of Marin reports lower 3rd-quarter earnings

Bank of Marin Bancorp, the parent company of Novato-based Bank of Marin, reported Monday that its third-quarter earnings were reduced by costs associated with its acquisition of American River Bank. The bank announced earnings of $5.3 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with earnings of $7.5 million in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
rubbernews.com

Dow Inc. posts strong third-quarter financials

MIDLAND, Mich.—Dow Inc. posted strong third-quarter financial results as the firm continues to recover from the challenges of 2020. Midland, Mich.-based Dow, a major supplier of polyethylene, polyurethane and specialty materials, posted sales of $14.8 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30. That's an increase of more than 52 percent versus the same quarter last year. Dow also rang up a profit of $1.7 billion for the quarter after losing $1 million in the year-ago period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Providence Bank posts record 3rd-quarter earnings

ROCKY MOUNT — Providence Bank reported record third-quarter earnings on Friday, posting nearly a 45%... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Bank Earnings Bonanza: Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, Citi and Bank of America All Report Strong Quarters

Several of the countries largest banks reported earnings before the bell this morning with the bulk of them turning in better-than-expected quarterly reports. After making lots of money from trading in the volatile markets of 2020 and early 2021, the sources are a little different, but the story is much the same. The business of being a big bank is very profitable.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz earnings and sales beat expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter net income of $733 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $597 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 65 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 58 cents. Sales of $6.324 billion were down from $6.441 billion, but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.044 billion. Sales results include the divestiture of the Planters nuts business, which was sold to Hormel Foods Corp. . Kraft Heinz expects full-year organic net sales to be flat with 2020, a year that the company calls "exceptionally strong." Kraft Heinz stock edged up 0.9% in Wednesday premarket trading, and has gained 5.1% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has advanced 21.8% for 2021 so far.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bristol Myers Squibb says sales of Revlimid, Eliquis increased in the third quarter

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. gained 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker beat expectations for the quarter and saw sales rise for two of its top-selling products. The company had earnings of $1.5 billion, or 69 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2021, down from $1.8 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.00 per share, against a FactSet consensus of $1.92. Bristol reported revenue of $11.6 billion for the quarter, up from $10.5 billion in the same three months of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy