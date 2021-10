Happy Friday! Check out these exciting events happening this weekend. And Go 'Stros!. The Astros are headed to their fifth consecutive ALCS appearance. Cheer on the Astros as they take on the Red Sox at Minute Maid on Friday at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday, 3:20 p.m. They face the Red Sox in the first two games of the seven-game series. See the schedule here. If the Astros win this series, they head to the World Series. Go ‘Stros!

BELLAIRE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO