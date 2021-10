'To know that I have a chance to race it, and hopefully many other female cyclists will have the same chance for years to come is really amazing' says Canyon-SRAM leader. Kasia Niewiadoma was one of five Canyon-SRAM riders, alongside dozens of other riders from the women's peloton, to attend the official route presentation of the Tour de France Femmes at the Palais des Congrès in Paris.

