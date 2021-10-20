CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Scene: Fritz’s Polka Band's new CD is a tribute to family

Observer-Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I wrote a review on Fritz Scherz’s Polka Band’s last CD some people expressed surprise as if a polka band wasn’t worthy of serious consideration. My response was to quote my favorite Zen Master bartender: “Good is good.”. News flash: Fritz’s Polka Band is good. Now the area’s...

www.uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Carmine Appice on The Go-Go’s in the Rock Hall: ‘C’mon, What’s Their Influence?’

Carmine Appice had some choice words for “wimpy” acts, in particular The Go-Go’s, who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The influential drummer — who’s best known for his work with Vanilla Fudge, Cactus and Rod Stewart — was asked in an interview with Forbes whether or not he cares about not being a Rock Hall inductee. He responded with the following:
MUSIC
Axios

Nashville's new Music Monday is heavy on the Isbell

In a bit of an upset for a Nashville-based playlist, it took until Week 3 for readers to drop some Jason Isbell suggestions for our Music Monday playlist. Isbell is in the midst of his residency at the Ryman Auditorium. Shout out to readers Cathy, Carl, Jami, James, Hank and...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

METALLICA's 40th Anniversary Celebrated On STINGRAY With Band's Best Music, Concerts And Documentaries

In honor of METALLICA's 40th anniversary, the music, media, and technology company Stingray has announced its special programming on Stingray Music, Qello Concerts by Stingray and Stingray Loud. Starting in October, fans can listen to a new exclusive channel curated by the band and watch a selection of the best METALLICA concerts and documentaries. Viewers are also invited to tune in to an all-day special program for National Metal Day on the music video channel.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Skaggs
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Ozzy
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
John Denver
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Derek Sherinian
Person
Deen Castronovo
Macomb Daily

Marshall Charloff’s vocals are a tribute to the music of Prince

You know a tribute band is good when the artist himself approves of it, as in the case of the Prince tribute band, The Purple Experience. Prince fans seem to agree. The five-piece group led by Marshall Charloff’s vocals has sold out in cities across the United States and while tickets are still available for Saturday’s show at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts they are hoping to sell out once word gets out they’re here.
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

My heart aches for Birmingham’s old music scene

David Sher’s ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. Recently a friend sent me a copy of Blake Ells’ history of Birmingham music, Magic City Rock: Spaces and Faces of Birmingham’s Scene. It’s a cool read, especially if, like me, you...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
freshmusicfreaks.com

Give This Week’s New Music ‘Your Love’ | Fresh Music Friday

“It’s hard to find words that would outline the importance of this track to me. I’ve been nurturing this idea for a long time but making a song based on some of your worst life experiences and memories is very tough. Yet, it’s an extremely important subject that needs much more attention and awareness so I want to share it with as many people as possible. Depression and anxiety are real and it’s terrifying. I went through severe depression myself a few years ago, I saw my friends going through the same struggle and sadly, some of them will never come back. But there was something that gave me a lot of hope and inspiration to make this song. It was messages from my fans, who were sharing the stories of them fighting depression. For some of them, music was the last boundary before they would be gone forever. I wanted to make this record as a reminder to myself and to anyone in need or going through dreadful times in their lives. Even in the moments when we feel the lowest and we see no reason to go on living, there is always someone or something worth living for. And beyond all, there is always a purpose: the person that you see in the mirror.”
MUSIC
BC Heights

Zac Brown Band’s New Release Celebrates Human Connection

Zac Brown Band’s latest album, The Comeback, is a 15-track masterpiece that rediscovers what makes us human, celebrates the things that bring us together, and recognizes the resilience people have shown in the past year. After its last album, The Owl (2019), was met with an underwhelming response from fans,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#My Band#Polka Band#Irish#Cajun
lincolntimesnews.com

Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band to perform at the Citizen’s Center Saturday night

Now that downtown Lincolnton has had its throwback to the 1970s with a cruise-in, be prepared to be taken back to the times when music was played on 8 tracks and records. Remember those days? If not, they can still be experienced Saturday night with the second concert in the Lincoln County Concert Association series with the appearance of Swamp River Revival which is a tribute band to the iconic singer/songwriter John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival. The tour that this group is doing is called “Premonition.”
LINCOLNTON, NC
Observer-Dispatch

Music Scene: Plan your Halloween weekend entertainment

Here we go again. It’s that time of year when we dress up in a strange costume pretending to be something we’re not so no one will recognize us. This year I’m going as a nice guy. For the rest of you, while COVID fears have impacted the Halloween party...
VERNON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1994, Mark Chesnutt earned a platinum album for “Almost Goodbye.”. Today in 1997, Clint Black’s “Nothing But the Taillights” was certified gold. Today in 1997, Johnny Cash announced he had a form of Parkinson’s disease. As a result, he canceled plans to promote his memoirs “Cash: The Autobiography” and a CD. It was eventually discovered that he had been misdiagnosed and actually had autonomic neuropathy, a condition that related to diabetes.
MUSIC
southernminn.com

SCENE - Live music is back and SoMinn bands are playing their tunes

Over the past 18 months, local bands and musicians have found themselves facing a vastly different — and often rapidly changing — landscape for practicing their craft. When the pandemic first hit in early 2020, artists had to pause performances completely. Then they had to rethink how to reach and connect with their audiences.
MUSIC
Whit

Inside Rowan’s Flourishing Live Music Scene

As most Rowan students know, the campus becomes quite empty on weekends. For most students, there aren’t too many options for how to spend your time, other than going to a party or hanging out in your room. However, there is a growing underground culture of music that’s been developing over the years here on campus. Having talked around with several different students, most of which were upperclassmen, it became clear that not many people were aware of the music scene here.
GLASSBORO, NJ
The Guardian

Musical tributes to Nelson found in Lady Hamilton’s songbooks

“By Parker and by Nelson led, all opposition’s vain, at Copenhagen’s gates, our tars have crush’d the haughty Dane …”. So go the lyrics to a piece of music by the composer Michael Kelly, written within hours of the news reaching London of Admiral Horatio Nelson’s victory over a Danish fleet in April 1801.
MUSIC
wshu.org

Listen today: Music for the guitar's "First Family"

Through the decades. Joaquin Rodrigo had a fantastic relation with Los Romeros, known as "The First Family of the Guitar." Today we'll enjoy a concerto he wrote for all four of them. Our music today also includes a piece Rick Sowash wrote for a new ensemble setting off on their first international tour, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No 1. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
The Independent

Review: Plush are the future of rock on debut album

“Plush," Plush (Pavement Entertainment)I no longer fear for the future of rock 'n' roll: It is in the capable hands of the four young ladies of Plush, perhaps the heaviest all-female rock group ever to put pick to string, and whose debut album could be the best album of 2021.Imagine Pink singing for Metallica and that just scratches the surface of the Plush sound.You probably don't know the name lead singer Moriah Formica yet — but you will, and soon. It will be in the same sentence with some of the greatest female vocalists — make that vocalists, period...
MUSIC
Variety

Foo Fighters Warm Up for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction With Cleveland Club Show

Foo Fighters celebrated their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame two days early with a sold-out fan event at Cleveland’s House of Blues on Thursday night (Oct. 28). The venue’s marquee captured the spirit of the evening with a simple proclamation — “Long Live Rock and Roll” — and the band, comprised of frontman Dave Grohl, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, bassist Nate Mendel, keyboardist Rami Jafee and drummer Taylor Hawkins, proudly carried the torch. In an intimate setting, performing in front of 2,000 fans and friends, it was also a family affair both onstage and off, as...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy