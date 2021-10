One lady took it upon herself to undo the work of 12 years at Verbena Fields in Chico this year. Coming to the co-managed city park on a regular basis with a load of seeds to feed the birdies may seem innocent. But these are not the seeds to be sowing here. This is a native plant demonstration garden managed by Master of Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) of the Mechoopda Tribe, Ali Meders-Knight, along with the city parks. Now, anyone can make a mistake, despite all the signs that say, “Do not feed the Wild Birds” citing the state law and all the other signs educating us about this special park.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO