'Hot ghoul Halloween': 15 hot Halloween nail art ideas to try this season
It's almost Halloween and it's the perfect time to play up your nails. Why not, right?!
If you are ready to skip out on a full-blown Halloween costume, a great alternative is to try out two full hands of festive nail art.
Whether you are looking to show off a pumpkin-filled accent nail or go all out with skull heads or even vampire teeth, the options are ongoing and endless.
Ahead, we have curated a list of some of the most standout nail art looks to add to your mood board this season.MORE: Channel Beetlejuice this halloween with these go-to makeup tips and tricks
Scroll ahead and get ready to screenshot some serious mani inspo.
@gxbbygossipnails
Swipe up your favorite oranges, blacks and white lacquers for this fun look that screams "Halloween!"
@jeaniecures
If there was ever a time to try bloody-like nails, it's probably now?
@naileditbyliv
These spider web chrome nails are giving chic Halloween for grownups vibes.
@spellboundxnails
Make it a hot ghoul Halloween with this scary good nail look.
@katiealice_nail_design
Here's to no more ghosting your next nail art appointment.
@betina_goldstein
Try out these python print nails hand-painted by Los Angeles-based nail artist Betina R. Goldstein.
@galanea_marta
Press play on the video above to see how this spooky spider manicure comest together.
@gellynailsbystacie
If you want to keep your look chic with just a hint of Halloween, try out two accent skull head accent nails along with a neutral-toned based.
@mikkismanis
These nails are the perfect combination of a pumpkin-filled fall and lots of fun.
@umanailartist
This cool look was created using The GelBottle Inc nail polish in colors Icelandic Summer, Jet Black, and Daisy.
@paintboxnails
This pumpkin spice-like look can take you from fall to winter -- and back again.
@nailexecutive
If " eye see you" was a manicure, this would probably be Cousin Itt.
@esthe.abbi
These stiletto-style digits are equal parts bloody and boo-tiful!
@luxapolish
Hello, Halloween nails. Nice to see you.
@glam_nail_inspo
Now, here's how you have Halloween on your nails.
Editor's note: This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2019.
