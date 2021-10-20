CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hot ghoul Halloween': 15 hot Halloween nail art ideas to try this season

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
 9 days ago

It's almost Halloween and it's the perfect time to play up your nails. Why not, right?!

If you are ready to skip out on a full-blown Halloween costume, a great alternative is to try out two full hands of festive nail art.

Whether you are looking to show off a pumpkin-filled accent nail or go all out with skull heads or even vampire teeth, the options are ongoing and endless.

Instagram/bugnails - PHOTO: Vampire manicure from @bugnails on Instagram.

Ahead, we have curated a list of some of the most standout nail art looks to add to your mood board this season.

MORE: Channel Beetlejuice this halloween with these go-to makeup tips and tricks

Scroll ahead and get ready to screenshot some serious mani inspo.

@gxbbygossipnails

Swipe up your favorite oranges, blacks and white lacquers for this fun look that screams "Halloween!"

@jeaniecures

If there was ever a time to try bloody-like nails, it's probably now?

@naileditbyliv

These spider web chrome nails are giving chic Halloween for grownups vibes.

@spellboundxnails

Make it a hot ghoul Halloween with this scary good nail look.

@katiealice_nail_design

Here's to no more ghosting your next nail art appointment.

@betina_goldstein

Try out these python print nails hand-painted by Los Angeles-based nail artist Betina R. Goldstein.

@galanea_marta

Press play on the video above to see how this spooky spider manicure comest together.

@gellynailsbystacie

If you want to keep your look chic with just a hint of Halloween, try out two accent skull head accent nails along with a neutral-toned based.

@mikkismanis

These nails are the perfect combination of a pumpkin-filled fall and lots of fun.

@umanailartist

This cool look was created using The GelBottle Inc nail polish in colors Icelandic Summer, Jet Black, and Daisy.

@paintboxnails

This pumpkin spice-like look can take you from fall to winter -- and back again.

@nailexecutive

If " eye see you" was a manicure, this would probably be Cousin Itt.

@esthe.abbi

These stiletto-style digits are equal parts bloody and boo-tiful!

@luxapolish

Hello, Halloween nails. Nice to see you.

@glam_nail_inspo

Now, here's how you have Halloween on your nails.

Editor's note: This story was originally published on Oct. 14, 2019.

