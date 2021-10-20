CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 9 days ago

Chelsea welcome Malmo to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in matchday three of Group H in the Champions League.

The current holders have won one and lost the other in their opening two games of the group stages as they look to retain their European crown.

Thomas Tuchel's side sit second in the group on three points, while Malmo are yet to pick up a point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRAsf_0cWmjeMW00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Here are the all-important statistics, provided by UEFA, ahead of Wednesday's European clash:

Chelsea

  • The Matchday 2 defeat at Juventus was only Chelsea's fourth in their last 22 UEFA Champions League matches (W13 D5).
  • Chelsea have won only five of their last 11 European matches at Stamford Bridge (D4 L2), but those include the last three.
  • Edouard Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 12 UEFA Champions League matches last season, the most in a campaign by a goalkeeper for an English side in the competition's history. He added another on Matchday 1 this term.
  • Chelsea have played only four other matches against Swedish opposition aside from their 2019 contests against Malmö.

Malmo

  • Despite losing at Ludogrets in this season's play-off second leg and at Zenit on Matchday 2, Malmö have been beaten in only three of their last nine away European games (W3 D3).
  • Malmö have played seven matches against clubs representing England, the most famous meeting their first, a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the 1978/79 European Cup final in Munich.
  • The Swedish side have lost all three games away to English clubs, conceding eight goals while failing to score themselves.
  • The sides' only past tie came in the round of 32 of Chelsea's victorious UEFA Europa League campaign in 2018/19, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud both scoring in each leg for the Blues.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea fullback Chilwell: World class Mendy key to victory at Brentford

Chelsea fullback Ben Chilwell has hailed the performance of Edouard Mendy for Saturday's win at Brentford. Chilwell proved the matchwinner on the day. And on Mendy, Chilwell said: "I'm happy to score a goal but I think we have got to thank Edou. "I don't know how many saves he...
SOCCER
The Independent

Kepa Arrizabalaga: I’ll be ready to replace Edouard Mendy in Chelsea goal in January

Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted he “will be ready” for Chelsea in January when Edouard Mendy is likely to be away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following more shootout heroics on Tuesday.The Spaniard got the faintest of touches to save Theo Walcott’s penalty while Will Smallbone blazed over for Southampton to give the Blues a 4-3 spot-kick victory in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.It was a similar story in the previous round against Aston Villa and means Thomas Tuchel’s side are into the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they lost the 2019 final to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Brentford vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Brentford Community Stadium. The domestic season resumes this weekend following the second international break of the season. Chelsea sit four points ahead of their west London counterparts ahead of the short trip on Saturday. Prior to the break,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Chelsea vs Malmo: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea will look to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they face Swedish giants Malmo on Wednesday. The Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat against Juventus last time out and now sit second in their qualifying group, trailing the Serie A side by three points, so victory here is almost mandatory if Chelsea want any hope of finishing in top spot.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Chelsea vs Malmo live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Thomas Tuchel looks to inspire a reaction from Chelsea in the Champions League with Malmo visiting the European champions.The Blues lost 1-0 last time out against Juventus in Turin, with Federico Chiesa’s strike moments after the restart enough to punish the Premier League leaders, who return to European action off the back of a 1-0 win over Brentford thanks to Ben Chilwell’s powerful strike.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Malmo – latest updatesJon Dahl Tomasson’s side are yet to earn a point this season in Europe, but Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg are tied at three points in second, meaning both clubs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Malmo player ratings: Jorginho clinical from the spot as Kai Havertz shines in Champions League win

Chelsea secured a resounding group-stage victory over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night, thrashing the Swedish side 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.Dominant from the opening whistle, Thomas Tuchel’s side opened the scoring through Andreas Christensen after just 10 minutes, when the defender shinned home a volley for his first Chelsea goal. The Blues then doubled their lead from the spot midway through the first half, as Jorginho opted against his usual skip to smash a penalty past Malmo goalkeeper Johan Dahlin following a foul on Romelu Lukaku.That challenge marked the end of Lukaku’s evening, with the striker soon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Europa League#Malmo Champions League#Matchday Three Of Group H#The Champions League#Chelsea The Matchday 2#Juventus#English#Matchday 1#Swedish#Nottingham Forest#European Cup
SB Nation

Chelsea 4-0 Malmö FF, Champions League: Tactical Analysis

Chelsea were back in action in the Champions League with a point to prove, three points to secure, and a desperate need to fix our sputtering attack. Malmӧ FF were to become the litmus test of whether Tuchel would be able to increase the pressure placed on the opposition goal.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Saul, Kante, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton in Carabao Cup

Thomas Tuchel is set to make several changes to his Chelsea side against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, with N'Golo Kante back available for selection. Chelsea host the Saints for the second time in a month. They saw off Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the Premier League on October 2 and will be looking to do the double over them just over three weeks later.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
420
Followers
3K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy