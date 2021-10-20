Scathing Supercut Video Exposes Fox News’ Endless Obsession With Phony Wars

The relaxed nature of Fox & Friends was in full bloom Tuesday morning as Brian Kilmeade’s on-air googling of something brought the show to a screeching halt. At the top of each hour, Fox & Friends shows a remote shot of a city or town across America, and at the start of the 8 a.m. hour on Tuesday, the college town of Champaign-Urbana (home of the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois) was featured. The origins of the name Champaign became a must-know bit of trivia for Kilmeade, whose unique focus on his iPad reading perhaps a Wikipedia entry, commandeered the show and brought roughly 10 seconds of dead air.
Jimmy Kimmel mocked Fox News on Thursday for its dedicated efforts to swipe at President Joe Biden. Fox News host Sean Hannity had played a clip of Biden at the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on Wednesday, saying he arrived to a “chorus of boos.” The clip, however, sounded predominantly like cheering.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked news outlets and fact-checkers on Monday night for catching her airing misleading images of empty store shelves. On Oct. 19, The Ingraham Angle, aired two photos of empty shelves to illustrate the current global supply chain crisis. The photos in question were actually taken in March of 2020, depicting empty shelves during the beginning of the pandemic.
Jimmy Kimmel called out Fox News for pushing anti-vaxxer talking points and coronavirus misinformation to the public while getting vaccinated themselves behind the scenes and enforcing pandemic safety protocols in their offices. Kimmel pointed to a new report from progressive watchdog group Media Matters that finds the right-wing network undermined...
CNN anchor Brianna Keilar marked Fox News’ 25th anniversary with a blistering rant in which she literally accused the network of getting people killed. You may have noticed Fox’s 25th anniversary has been receiving some attention from outlets lately, including Mediaite. And on Friday morning’s edition of New Day, Keilar added her own voice to the commemorations — sideways with mustard on it.
It turns out that he’s not so interested in fighting the power when the power is paying him. Tucker Carlson took a break from his nightly anti-vax mandate rants to rave this week about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg taking paternity leave after he and his husband adopted twins: “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed, no word on how that went.”
Fox News host Neil Cavuto said he is “begging” viewers to “stop the politics” and get the Covid-19 vaccine in his first interview since testing positive for the virus last week. Mr Cavuto, who is immunocompromised, told Fox News’ MediaBuzz on Sunday that he does “appreciate” that people don’t want to be told what to do but warned that “life is too short to be an ass”.“Take the political speaking points and toss them for now,” he said.“I’m begging you – toss them and think of what’s good, not only for yourself, but for those around you.”Mr Cavuto is...
CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter dunked on their rival news network during a segment on CNN Newsroom Sunday, describing Fox News stars as “think[ing] they are in some kind of Revolutionary War against vaccines,” but praising Neil Cavuto as “a man on an island at Fox News” for his heartfelt message encouraging viewers to get vaccinated.
Fox News has drawn a big crowd for years with shows that skewer liberals and the perceived excesses of the left.
Now the cabler is seeing strong returns for its experiment with Greg Gutfeld as host of a comedy-oriented 11 p.m. hour that blends roundtable discussion, sketches and Gutfeld’s pointed monologues in a “Daily Show”-meets-“Politically Incorrect” format.
Recent episodes have featured Gutfeld and guests railing against familiar culture war topics like “wokesters” questioning traditions in math, the concept of gender fluidity and a defense of Joe Rogan in his fight with CNN.
“I haven’t seen a doctor get that traumatized since my last...
“'False flags!? Bullsh*t," Rivera tweeted of Carlson's three-part Tucker Carlson Originals series for Fox Nation featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. In an interview with The New York Times, Rivera says of his Fox News colleague: “Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man. There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” He added: "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff …The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.” Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing the special, Rivera said: “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job," adding of Carlson: “He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.” Fox News didn't respond to The Times' request for comment.
Tucker Carlson has a new series set to air on the streaming service Fox Nation titled Patriot Purge, the trailer for which he aired Wednesday night on Fox News. The trailer for the show elicited exactly the outraged reaction that Carlson likely expected, and probably even wanted. Judged purely on the feverish trailer, Patriot Purge is set to be a deeply dangerous and irresponsible bit of programming. Its very existence raises troubling questions about the decision-making at Fox News Media.
While the FDA comes close to clearing a new COVID vaccine for children as young as five years old, anti-vaxxers continue to get more aggressive and vocal. At the same time, Fox News largely continues to push misinformation about the vaccine. When one longtime Fox News anchor did actually promote vaccines, viewers responded to his message with death threats and vile attacks. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Vermont governor Howard Dean to discuss.Oct. 27, 2021.
Tucker Carlson previewed an upcoming special called Patriot Purge with a disturbing trailer, which suggests the January 6th insurrection was a “false flag,” among other unfounded claims. The three-part series via Tucker Carlson Originals is headed to Fox News on November 1st. The trailer, which Carlson shared on Wednesday, opens...
Fox News may have an angle, and “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” may have its number. On Thursday, “The Daily Show” posted a compilation video to YouTube mashing up Fox News Channel’s coverage of anti-vaxx and Black Lives Matters protestors. Both blocked streets and stopped traffic, though only one seemed to draw ire from the conservative cable news network’s talking heads.
