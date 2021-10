Many of you probably wanted to copy text from a photo you took, and probably didn’t know that was possible. Well, it is, and it’s actually quite simple. In this article, we’ll show you how to copy and paste text from a photo you took with your smartphone. This can be quite useful in a number of ways. Let’s say you took a picture of a document or something, and you need to copy a specific part of it to share with someone. Or you took a picture of a recipe from a recipe book, this could be an easy way to digitize it.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO