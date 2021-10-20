CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

House of Kicks to Host Streetwear Convention Albany Capital Center this Sunday

 9 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Streetwear lifestyle platform House of Kicks will be hosting their third convention on Sunday, October 24 at the Albany Capital Center. They are expecting over 3,500 guests this year making it the largest convention to date.

The convention will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will showcase over 100 sneaker and clothing vendors, discussion panels, raffles, and more. Local businesses Capital Kicks, Grayscale Barber Lounge, and New York Filthy will be in attendance as well as local food vendor The Paddy Wagon.

Awards and raffles for prizes worth up to $1,000 will be featured as well as live sneaker painting, sneaker authentication, sneaker trading, sneaker cleaning, photobooths, local art and brands, and more. Tickets and vendor spots can be purchased at The House of Kicks website.

“These types of events aren’t done enough in my community and our goal is to establish new experiences and meaningful relationships,” said House of Kicks founder, Capital Region native, and University at Albany alum Zac Gamello.

Recap video for House of Kicks’ last convention at the Albany Capital Center and other videos can be seen on YouTube .

Tickets for the convention are $10 – $100 at thehouseofkicks.com. Tickets will also be available at the door. This event is for all ages and general admission.

For more information, follow House of Kicks on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram @the_houseofkicks or visit their website .

ALBANY, NY
