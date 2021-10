If one is in AT&T (T) , they are there for the dividend. For years, there has not been much else to attract investors due to a number of almost incredible blunders made along the way as the firm tried to evolve into something it was not. The shares bottomed earlier in October as the firm works to unwind that multi-year journey into the world of entertainment, and refocuses on being what it should be... a major player in telecom. This is the story of a major corporation as it comes to a point of inflection.

