Middle East

Roadside bombs hit military bus in Syrian capital, kill 14

By The Associated Press
NBC News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAMASCUS, Syria — Two roadside bombs exploded near a bus carrying troops during the morning rush hour in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, killing 14 people and wounding others, state TV reported. The attack was the deadliest in Damascus in years, and a rare event since government forces captured...

MIDDLE EAST
NBC News

NBC News

