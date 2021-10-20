CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Garth Brooks Wants to Find This Friendly Philadelphia Eagles Fan

By Joe Kelly
 9 days ago
It's not very often that one of the biggest music stars in the world reaches out to try to find someone, but it's happening right now. Country music superstar Garth Brooks has taken to social media to try to...

KBOE Radio

RANDY TRAVIS PENS HEARTFELT TRIBUTE TO GARTH BROOKS

Garth Brooks helped pay tribute to Randy Travis last week when he was awarded the CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award, and now Randy is returning the favor. Randy penned a heartfelt note to Garth posted to Facebook, writing, “When my last silent prayer is said, I’ll thank God for Garth Brooks in my life.”
MUSIC
State
New Jersey State
themusicuniverse.com

Garth Brooks announces two night Ryman performance

Garth Brooks is set for an intimate evening at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 19th and 20th. Get ready to hear the story behind the songs from the No. 1 selling solo artist in US history.. A limited number of seats will be available as the concerts are not being sold to capacity.
MUSIC
nowdecatur.com

Garth Brooks To Present Posthumous Award To Charley Pride

Charley Pride will be posthumously honored with the RIAA Lifetime Achievement Award on October 25th at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. The award will be presented by Garth Brooks to Charley's son, Dion. RIAA Chairman & CEO, Mitch Glazier and COO Michele Ballantyne will be presenting a plaque to both Charlie’s family and to the Museum for their walls.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Garth Brooks Scales Down: Stadium Headliner to Play Nashville Theater Shows

Garth Brooks had to cancel his headlining Stadium Tour appearance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium this summer due to severe weather, but the country superstar has already booked his return, albeit on a much smaller scale. On Tuesday, Brooks announced plans to play a pair of back-to-back shows at the Ryman Auditorium, capacity around 2,300. Set for November 19th and 20th, the shows — dubbed “Just Garth, the Ryman and You” — will inevitably be a more intimate, scaled-down production for Brooks, who’s been headlining arenas and stadiums for the better part of 25 years. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22nd,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Garth Brooks
country1037fm.com

Garth Brooks’ Nashville Ryman Shows, Hints At Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks has announced that he will be playing Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium for two nights on November 19 and 20, 2021. Garth posted to Twitter this morning (10/19), “Announcing: Garth, The Ryman & You An Intimate Evening With Garth Brooks At @theryman Auditorium November 19th & 20th. Tickets On-Sale Friday, October 22nd http://ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks – Team Garth #GARTHatTHERYMAN.”
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Garth Brooks sells out both Ryman shows

Garth Brooks has sold out both shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 19th and 20th. More than 22k people had been in line to get tickets online, but were turned away. “I am stunned at the number of people who showed up for this on sale, and...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Garth Brooks Searches For Eagles Fan Who Hooked Up Bucs Fan

Garth Brooks saw something real sweet while he was watching an NFL game and he decided to do something about it. Garth took to Twitter to find a fan of The Eagles, who gave a ball he caught to a fan of the Buccaneers. Garth wrote on Twitter, “Let’s see...
NFL
#Eagles#Music Stars#American Football
themusicuniverse.com

Garth Brooks announces Opry House show

After the on sale for the Ryman Auditorium left over 22,000 fans still wanting tickets, Garth Brooks is now set for an intimate concert at the Opry House on November 18th at 7 pm. “The Opry and the Ryman are a very close family, they helped us out by giving...
MUSIC
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nowdecatur.com

Charley Pride Honored By RIAA, Garth Brooks

The late Charley Pride was honored with the RIAA Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville on Monday night (October 25th). RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne was on hand to present the honor to Charley's son, Dion Pride, as well as to the National Museum of African American Music for display. The evening also included an acoustic performance from Garth Brooks of the last song Charley recorded, which was a duet with Garth called “Where the Cross Don't Burn.”
NASHVILLE, TN
