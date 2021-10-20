Garth Brooks Wants to Find This Friendly Philadelphia Eagles Fan

Garth Brooks had to cancel his headlining Stadium Tour appearance at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium this summer due to severe weather, but the country superstar has already booked his return, albeit on a much smaller scale. On Tuesday, Brooks announced plans to play a pair of back-to-back shows at the Ryman Auditorium, capacity around 2,300. Set for November 19th and 20th, the shows — dubbed “Just Garth, the Ryman and You” — will inevitably be a more intimate, scaled-down production for Brooks, who’s been headlining arenas and stadiums for the better part of 25 years. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22nd,...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO