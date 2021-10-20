CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-year Treasury yield hits 1.67%, its highest point since mid-May

By Vicky McKeever, @vmckeevercnbc
CNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no major economic data releases due out on Wednesday. Fed Governor Randal Quarles is set to discuss the economic outlook at the Milken Institute Global Conference on at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered above 1.6%, its highest point since mid-May, as...

MarketWatch

Stocks open higher, shrugging off GDP slowdown as investors focus on earnings

Stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, with investors looking past a sharper-than-expected slowdown in third-quarter economic growth as strong corporate earnings results continue to roll in. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105 points, or 0.3%, to 35,596, while the S&P 500 gained 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,573. The Nasdaq Composite rose 64 points, or 0.4%, to 15,300. The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 2% in third-quarter, according to an initial reading of gross domestic product, the official scorecard of the American economy. The reading marked the slowest growth rate since the 2020 recession and was far weaker than expectations of 2.8%, slowing from 6.7% in the second quarter.
CNBC

Gold set for third weekly gain as U.S. bond yields, dollar tumble

Spot gold was steady at $1,797.82 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, but gained 0.3% so far this week. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,799.40 per ounce. Gold prices on Friday were set to mark a third straight weekly gain as a retreat in U.S. bond yields and a tepid dollar lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal.
AFP

Delta wave slowed US economic growth in third quarter

The US economic expansion slowed dramatically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just two percent as consumer spending was choked by resurgent Covid-19 infections, the government said Thursday. The spread of the Delta variant of the virus over the summer combined with renewed restrictions and global supply snags including shortages of workers and computer chips took a toll on the economy, cutting growth from the 6.7 percent pace in the prior quarter. The data was a setback for President Joe Biden and came shortly before he unveiled a $1.75 trillion social spending package that will anchor his "Build Back Better" agenda and serve as the signal achievement of his presidency -- if it wins congressional approval. Biden called the framework "historic," saying it would help create jobs and "put us on a path not only to compete but to win the economic competition for the 21st century against China and every other major country in the world."
NBC Los Angeles

10-Year Treasury Yield Climbs Back Above 1.6% Ahead of Data

September's personal consumption expenditure price index, which is one indicator of inflation, is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Personal income and spending data for September is also expected to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbed back above 1.6% on Friday morning,...
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
AFP

Transportation slump drags down US durable goods in September

Orders for big-ticket US manufactured goods declined for the first time in five months in September, largely due to falling orders for planes and cars, according to government data released Wednesday. Durable goods orders last month fell by 0.4 percent, seasonally adjusted, from August, the Commerce Department reported, but the September decrease was less severe than analysts forecast. A 2.3 percent drop in transportation orders drove the decline, according to the data, with non-defense aircraft orders, such as Boeing's jets, decreasing 27.9 percent in the month. However, if the transportation sector is excluded, overall orders climbed 0.4 percent, which Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics called "a sign that many businesses stayed optimistic on the economic outlook even as the Delta variant continued to spread across the country."
MarketWatch

Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the key $1,800 mark

Gold futures climbed on Wednesday, but finished below the key $1,800 mark for a second straight session. "Gold should stabilize here and might not do much of anything" until after both the monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank on Thursday and the U.S. Federal Reserve on Nov. 3, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. December gold climbed by $5.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,798.80 an ounce following a loss of 0.7% on Tuesday.
