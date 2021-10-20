CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Was the Great Resignation Inevitable?

By Debra Roberts
Inc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many corporate leaders and employees, the global pandemic offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reevaluate the role of work in their lives. For those who are part of the Great Resignation, their places of employment came up short. For some, that reevaluation led to a search for a new job. For...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

2 Changes CEOs Need to Make to Address the Talent Shortage

While they are mostly optimistic about the state of the economy, executives are still laser-focused on the pandemic and its related effects. Nearly half (49 percent) of them believe the Delta variant and Covid-19 had the biggest impact on their businesses this year with other coronavirus-related factors -- including the Great Resignation and the pandemic's effect on employees -- not too far behind.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

What Place Does Passion Have in the Workplace?

Steve Jobs once said, "You have to be burning with an idea, or a problem, or a wrong that you want to right. If you're not passionate enough from the start you'll never stick it out." These words are so very true, especially when you are working in a fast-growing...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Change#Central Time
Inc.com

4 Tips to Get Your Employees to Stop Ignoring You

Americans are eager to get back to the way things were before Covid-19, but the way people work and communicate has evolved. People's priorities have undergone a radical evolution, turning inward to focus on personal wellbeing. Frustrated and overwhelmed by stresses in both their personal and work lives, employees are disengaged from their jobs and ignoring communications from colleagues.
HEALTH
Wharton

Is the Great Resignation Giving Rise to the Entrepreneur?

Wharton’s Jax Kirtley speaks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about the Great Resignation. Wharton management professor Jacqueline “Jax” Kirtley isn’t making any predictions about when or how the Great Resignation will end. Nearly 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, the highest number on record since the government...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fast Company

This is the cost of the Great Resignation. Here’s what leaders can do

The Labor Department told us that 2.9% of the population—or 4.3 million people—voluntarily quit their jobs in August. This is a record high and only signifies that the Great Resignation is here and should be taken seriously. The phenomenon is what the Society of Human Resource Management calls the turnover tsunami.
ECONOMY
Ladders

Should you join The Great Resignation? Take this quiz first

We are in a rare moment in time. The Great Resignation barrels through the labor market. It seems like everyone is convinced they should be quitting now, even if they’re happy in their role, because something better is out there. Case in point, according to new data from The Labor...
ECONOMY
hrexecutive.com

Winning the Great Resignation by Creating a Fairer Employee Experience

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 2:00 pm ET. Brian Kropp, Chief of Research and Distinguished Vice President, Gartner. While fairness is a universal human value, it is hardly universally experienced. Indeed, less than 20% of employees today say they work in a “high fairness” environment. However, creating a fairer employee experience is central to attracting, engaging and retaining employees – in other words, fairness is key to winning in the current war for talent. Most organizations closely scrutinize decisions such as hiring, pay, and promotion for their fairness. But these only account for a quarter of the unfairness employees’ experience.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

The 4 Biggest Hiring Mistakes We Are All Guilty Of

When it comes to running a business, one of the most difficult parts of the job has to do with finding and hiring new talent. It can be stressful, and if not done correctly can actually end up costing you a lot of time and money. Whether you are trying...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Overcoming Fears at Work

Halloween is right around the corner. The spirit of the season offers a surprisingly valuable principal for running a business. As business leaders, we should transform fears into thrills. Here are four tips to reframe your thinking and turn workplace fears into motivations. 1. Embrace Challenges. Being challenged can lead...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

3 Secrets to Effective Employee Engagement

If efforts at impacting employee engagement in your organization have been a bust, you're not alone. Over the past two decades, most organizations have launched engagement initiatives or programs at their worksites with minimal success. What those efforts focused on depended primarily upon how the organization measured the concept of employee engagement to begin with, often using the dimensions advocated by the human resources consulting firm they were working with at the time.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How to Survive and Thrive During Today's Workforce Revolution

There is no question that the pandemic has ushered in profound and permanent changes to how and where we work. This, coupled with today's insatiable demand for workers, has created what many are calling "The Great Resignation." Yet, what's happening is not really about people quitting their jobs. This is about a realignment and migration to where, how and when workers want to work. It's actually a worker "revolution" in which workers are determining if they will work from home, in the office or a mix, along with a variety of other decisions that typically would be made by the CEO.
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

Can leadership coaching stem the Great Resignation?

Between February 2020 and February 2021, a net 2.4 million women and 1.8 million men left the U.S. labor force, according to Pew Research Center. During this time frame, employment dropped by 8.5 million, a loss that Pew says could take more than three years to recoup. Some call it the ‘great resignation,’ but others call it what it really is…. a wake-up call to do something to engage and retain employees before they even think about exiting the door of the company.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Why Your Company Still Isn't Prepared for the Future of Work

As the pandemic hit, then dragged on, more and more companies moved to remote and work from home (WFH) structures. Many business leaders and other pundits were quick to dub these arrangements, "the future of work." Unfortunately, though, other than sending workers home and ensuring that their IT groups, quick like bunnies, purchased pallets of lap-tops, bought a Slack enterprise license, and made the gut-wrenching choice between Zoom or some other telework platform, most organizations did little else to prepare for this important new future. Managers were not equipped with the skills needed to lead humans remotely. Workers were not given adequate communication about what to expect. And course corrections to bumps along the way have most often defaulted to greater control and suspicion rather than more flexibility and understanding. The result, predictably, has been disastrous, helping to spark a 20 million person departure from the workforce between April and August, with a record 4.3 million splitting in August alone.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy