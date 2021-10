More than most pro sports, rugby depends heavily on gate receipts to thrive. So COVID-19’s toll on the sport has been particularly acute. With many teams now going on 500-plus days with attendance restrictions in place, the pandemic created a host of distressed investment opportunities. But as the dust begins to settle, it is apparent the hardship has also been the catalyst needed to further professionalize a game that still lags economically behind less popular sports. As a result, venture capital-like investment opportunities (i.e. low risk, high reward) within rugby have emerged for sports and entertainment-focused private equity investors. Sharks...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO