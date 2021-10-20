CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast 50 Extra-large No. 1: Pax8 sees triple-digit growth as it goes global

The winner in the Extra-large category looks to...

Undeterred by lack of VC interest, Black Travel Box remains focused on mission

Despite winning prizes and accolades — and a spot on Macy's website — the Black-owned body-care products startup had a hard time finding investors.
Goldman Sachs CEO sees risk of higher global inflation, slower growth

RIYADH (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Chief Executive David Solomon said on Tuesday there is a risk of higher inflation and slower growth globally. There will be consequences for having accommodative monetary policy for a long time, Solomon said at the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.
IPG PR firms see double-digit revenue growth in Q3

NEW YORK: The PR firms in Interpublic Group’s Dxtra network registered double-digit growth on both an as-reported and organic basis in Q3, compared with the prior year, said Andy Polansky, the division’s CEO, on Thursday. That compared to low-double-digit declines on an as-reported and high-single-digit declines in organic growth in...
EXCLUSIVE: Omnichannel Acquisition Partner Kin Insurance Reports Triple Digit Growth In Q3

SPAC merger partner Kin Insurance reported third-quarter financial results before the market open Wednesday. What Happened: Kin Insurance, which is merging with Omnichannel Acquisition (NYSE: OCA), reported third-quarter gross written premiums of $26.7 million, a 534% year-over-year increase. Total managed premiums were up 420% year-over-year to $27.8 million. “While the...
Global silicon wafer shipments to see robust growth through 2024, says SEMI

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 20): Global silicon wafer shipments are projected to register robust growth through 2024, with wafer area increasing 13.9% year-over-year in 2021 to a record high of nearly 14,000 millions of square inches (MSI), according to the U.S.-based Semiconductor Equipment & Materials International (SEMI). Silicon wafers are the...
Global Inactive Dried Yeast Market Is Expected To See Huge Growth. Latest Research Report, Forecast 2028

The Latest Inactive Dried Yeast Market Research Report is a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global market published by DataIntelo. It provides detailed information about the market, including current trends, drivers and challenges. This report will help companies take a correct business decision and gain competitive advantage in the market.
Amazon scam explained: Why people are receiving parcels they haven’t ordered

A scam that has caused hundreds of thousands of households to receive Amazon packages they have never ordered has been identified by the consumer group, Which?A survey of 1,839 UK adults between 13 and 17 August found that four per cent of respondents had received a mystery package containing a free item they had not purchased and with no return address.It means the phenomenon, known as “brushing”, is likely to have affected some 1.1m people across Britain.Which? followed up its findings by speaking to three recipients of unwanted parcels in Swindon, Salisbury and Somerset, all of whom had taken delivery...
Huntington Bancshares CEO on Q3 Earnings, Record-Breaking Revenue Report

Huntington Bancshares Inc. reported Q3 earnings today. The bank holding company delivered a record $1.7 billion in revenue, but saw some pressure on its bottom line. The company says results were driven by its recent acquisition of TCF bank, as well as positive trends in areas like wealth management, capital markets, and card and payments processing. Cheddar News welcomes the chairman, president and CEO of Huntington Bancshares, Steve Steinour, to discuss.
Amazon Q3 Results Miss Wall Street Forecasts; CEO Andy Jassy Warns Of Sizable Holiday Hit Due To Supply Chain Issues, Labor Shortages

Amazon fell short of Wall Street analysts’ estimates in the third quarter — the first with CEO Andy Jassy at the helm — amid a slowdown relative to the pandemic boom of 2020. Net income fell nearly in half compared with the year-earlier period, hitting $3.2 billion, or $6.12 per diluted share. Analysts had expected $8.92. Total revenue gained 15% to $110.8 billion, but the uptick was below those of typical quarters due to the pandemic comparisons. Jassy, a longtime senior executive at the tech giant, took over for founder Jeff Bezos on July 5. Bezos remains onboard as executive chairman. In the...
BBC Studios Shakes Up Distribution, Nick Percy to Lead as Jon Penn Steps Down

BBC Studios is consolidating its Asia Pacific (APAC) and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) distribution regions as a single, unified business. The new division, known as Global Markets, under the leadership of Nick Percy as president, will be operational from Jan. 31, 2022. It will join the Americas and the U.K. as the third BBC Studios regional business. The formation of Global Markets concludes a period of internal consolidation, BBC Studios said. Jon Penn, the current head of the Asia Pacific division is moving on, but will continue to lead EMEA and APAC until the new Global Markets region becomes operational. Regional...
Charter Stock Sags As Pay-TV Losses Increase, Broadband Growth Moderates

Charter Communications posted third-quarter results above Wall Street’s expectations, but its stock nevertheless lost ground in early trading. The No. 2 U.S. cable operator and major internet provider reported income of $6.50 a share, well above analysts’ estimates and an improvement from $3.90 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue ticked up 9% to $13.15 billion. Shares in Charter slid almost 3% to about $685, though initial trading volume was light. The stock has gained about 7% in 2021 to date. Charter said it shed 133,000 residential video customers in the quarter, compared with an increase of 53,000 in the same quarter in 2020. The...
PTC Showcasing Latest PLM Technology at PI Apparel NY & SCF Event

PTC will be spotlighting its latest FlexPLM V12 capabilities at the PI Apparel New York & Supply Chain Forum (SCF) event on Nov. 9 and 10 at The Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City. As a sponsor of the event, PTC will also lead a session on how PLM has evolved “to accelerate product development and fuel growth in a post-pandemic era.”
One of Pittsburgh’s biggest employers raising pay

PITTSBURGH — BNY Mellon is the latest big financial institution to raise pay. The New York-based bank on Thursday said its minimum hourly salary for U.S. employees will increase from the present $16.50 to $18.00. BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) also said it will provide the greater of a 3% salary increase...
