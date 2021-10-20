Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) option implied volatility flay into Brinker (EAT) lowering guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) 17.7% LOWER; Zendesk and Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Zendesk will acquire Momentive, including its iconic SurveyMonkey platform. The terms of the transaction provide for Momentive stockholders to receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each share of Momentive stock, a ratio which represents an implied value of approximately $28 per outstanding share of Momentive stock based on the 15-day volume weighted average price of Zendesk common stock up to and including October 26, 2021.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO