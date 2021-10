Now that Google has made the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official, we can talk about these new phones. Sort of. Google, like some other companies out there, have two embargoes on these phones, so we are only able to talk about certain things for now. In this hands on, do not expect to hear about battery life (it hasn’t been long enough anyways), the camera, or software. That will all be in the full review in the very near future. But join us as we go hands on with the new Google Pixel 6.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO