Environment

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-20 18:53:00 Expires: 2021-10-21 21:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HEAVY RAINFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cooper; Saline A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Blackwater River near Blue Lick Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 09:33:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-29 08:30:00 SST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Increased Chance of Flash Flooding Friday through the weekend The active trough will likely move over American Samoa to increase the chance of flash flooding conditions, the likelihood of thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds during possible heavy downpours for Friday through the weekend. These conditions will create flooding along roadways, low-lying areas, near rapidly rising waters in ditches and drainages that may cause overflowing of streams during locally heavy rainfall. Expect numerous to widespread showers, heavy at times with embedded thunderstorms and gusty winds. Therefore, a flash flood watch will likely be issued Friday and may continue though possibly as late as Sunday. This event will continue to be monitored and will update as conditions change, if warranted. Please continue to monitor our website, www.weather.gov/ppg, and our social media pages throughout the weekend for the latest information.|
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 10:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-28 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Stranger Creek at Easton Flooding which was previously forecast is not expected to occur because forecasted rainfall totals have been lowered. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cooper, Saline by NWS

COOPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lewis, Pierce, Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 02:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-29 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lewis; Pierce; Thurston THREAT OF RIVER FLOODING CONTINUES LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY FOR LEWIS, THURSTON, AND PIERCE COUNTIES An atmospheric river is forecast to impact western Washington through the rest of today with high snow levels and rain, heavy at times in the mountains. Areas rivers are expected to respond with sharp rises. Even though the focus of the heaviest rain is expected to remain north of this area, minor river flooding remains possible for a few rivers in this area by Thursday night or Friday if the moisture plume shifts further south as some models indicate is possible. At this time, forecast precipitation is for 1 to 3 inches in the mountains by Friday morning. Please monitor the latest river forecasts from the National Weather Service for additional information.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-29 08:49:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Cass; Mason This hydrologic outlook includes the following river in Illinois: Sangamon River The following river information is based on future predicted rainfall. The exact amount, intensity, timing, and location of the rain that will occur is still uncertain. These outlook stages are provided to show what may be expected if the forecast precipitation occurs. Once there is more certainty about the river forecasts, a flood warning or statement will be issued if the threat materializes. Fld Observed Forecast 6AM Location Stg Stg Day Time Fri Sat Sun Sangamon River Chandlerville 457 453.9 Thu 8 PM 453.8 454.8 456.4
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Cass, Mason by NWS

CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 02:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-30 13:34:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 400 AM PDT. Target Area: King The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington North Fork Stillaguamish River Near Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Snoqualmie River Near Carnation affecting King County. .Heavy rain will continue through tonight and into early Friday morning. These rivers will continue to rise tonight and are expected to reach flood stage. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Flood Warning for the Snoqualmie River Near Carnation. * From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon. * At 7:15 PM PDT Thursday the stage was 51.3 feet. * Flood stage is 54.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest near 56.0 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 56.0 feet, the Snoqualmie River will cause widespread flooding from Fall City downstream through Carnation and Duvall inundating much of the farm land and numerous roads. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 56.0 feet on 01/24/1959.
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, widespread flooding of roads in downtown Baltimore is occurring, along with the Pier 4 promenade on both sides, the Pier 5 promenade on the west side, and much of the lower Inner Harbor area. At 3.8 feet, water covers yards and approaches homes in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides up to 4 feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 1:17 AM and 1:47 PM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 2:45 AM and 2:57 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/02 AM 4.0 2.3 2.5 1 Moderate 29/05 PM 4.2 2.5 3.3 2 Moderate 30/03 AM 4.9 3.2 3.4 1 Moderate 30/03 PM 4.1 2.4 3.0 1 Moderate 31/03 AM 3.9 2.2 2.5 0-1 Moderate 31/03 PM 3.3 1.6 2.2 1 Minor NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/01 AM 4.6 2.9 3.0 1 Minor 29/03 PM 4.7 3.0 3.7 1 Minor 30/02 AM 5.4 3.7 3.8 0-1 Moderate 30/02 PM 4.3 2.6 3.2 1 Minor 31/02 AM 4.3 2.6 2.9 0 Minor 31/03 PM 3.4 1.7 2.2 1 Minor
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May and Cumberland. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional coastal flooding is likely into the weekend especially in the back bays. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/04 AM 7.0 0.7 2.4 None 29/04 PM 9.2 2.9 3.5 Moderate 30/05 AM 7.0 0.7 2.2 None 30/05 PM 7.9 1.6 2.1 Minor 31/06 AM 6.9 0.6 1.8 None 31/06 PM 7.0 0.7 1.0 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/03 AM 4.9 0.9 1.9 None 29/03 PM 6.5 2.5 2.7 Moderate 30/03 AM 5.5 1.5 2.5 Minor 30/04 PM 5.7 1.7 1.8 Minor 31/04 AM 4.9 0.9 1.6 None 31/05 PM 4.8 0.8 0.8 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/03 AM 5.8 0.7 2.4 None 29/03 PM 7.6 2.5 3.2 Moderate 30/03 AM 6.2 1.1 2.7 Minor 30/04 PM 6.7 1.6 2.1 Minor 31/05 AM 5.8 0.7 1.8 None 31/05 PM 5.9 0.8 1.2 None
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-29 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for King by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 21:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-29 18:07:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 515 AM PDT. Target Area: King Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington Tolt River Above Carnation affecting King County. .Heavy rain will continue through early Friday. Heavy rain will drive the river above moderate flood stage tonight. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Tolt River Above Carnation. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:15 PM PDT Thursday the flow was 6700.0 cfs. * Flood flow is 5000.0 cfs. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM PDT Thursday was 6700.0 cfs. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7402.3 cfs late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 5000.0 cfs, the Tolt River will flood Tolt River Rd NE and many driveways. Some homes in the San Souci area could be inaccessible due to deep and quick flood waters. This river level on the Tolt corresponds to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood system. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7400.0 cfs on 01/07/1962.
KING COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic, Coastal Atlantic by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic; Coastal Atlantic COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Coastal Atlantic and Atlantic. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional coastal flooding is possible into the weekend especially in the back bays. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/02 AM 5.8 1.2 2.8 None 29/03 PM 6.9 2.3 2.9 Minor 30/03 AM 5.7 1.1 2.5 None 30/03 PM 6.2 1.6 2.2 Minor 31/04 AM 5.3 0.7 1.8 None
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Snohomish by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 04:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-29 14:06:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 400 AM PDT. Target Area: Snohomish The National Weather Service in Seattle WA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington North Fork Stillaguamish River Near Arlington affecting Snohomish County. Snoqualmie River Near Carnation affecting King County. .Heavy rain will continue through tonight and into early Friday morning. These rivers will continue to rise tonight and are expected to reach flood stage. The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a * Flood Warning for the North Fork Stillaguamish River Near Arlington. * From late tonight to early tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:45 PM PDT Thursday the stage was 12.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to flood stage and crest near 13.0 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, the North Fork Stillaguamish River will cause flooding of Oso Loop Road and cause minor riverbank erosion. A stage of 13 feet corresponds to Phase 2 in the Snohomish County Flood Warning System. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 02/14/1982.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Prince Georges COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas. * WHERE...Shoreline in Prince Georges County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying areas and some structures may be inundated.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches...including Ocean City. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 8 AM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycle Friday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/02 AM 4.3 1.8 2.5 5-6 MINOR 29/03 PM 5.1 2.6 2.8 9-11 MODERATE 30/03 AM 4.1 1.6 2.2 7-8 MINOR 30/04 PM 3.9 1.4 1.5 5 NONE 31/04 AM 3.3 0.8 1.2 4 NONE 31/05 PM 3.2 0.7 0.8 4 NONE
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Cecil COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Cecil County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, minor shoreline flooding begins near Charlestown. At 6.5 feet, additional roadways near the tidal portions of the Elk River, Bohemia River, Back Creek, and other tidal tributaries begin to flood. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides up to 4 feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake City is at 5:03 AM and 5:44 PM. The next high tide at Charlestown is at 5:09 AM and 5:39 PM. The next high tide at Port Deposit is at 4:41 AM and 5:11 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. North East River at Charlestown MLLW Categories - Minor 4.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 7.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.7 ft, Moderate 3.2 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 5.1 2.3 2.4 0 Minor 29/06 PM 4.3 1.5 2.5 0 None 30/06 AM 5.4 2.6 2.8 0 Minor 30/07 PM 4.3 1.5 2.4 0 None 31/07 AM 4.7 1.9 2.1 0 Minor Chesapeake and Delaware Canal at Chesapeake City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 7.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 5.6 2.4 2.7 0 Minor 29/06 PM 5.9 2.7 3.2 0 Minor 30/06 AM 6.7 3.5 3.7 0 Moderate 30/06 PM 5.9 2.7 3.1 0 Minor 31/07 AM 5.6 2.4 2.6 0 Minor 31/07 PM 5.0 1.8 2.1 0 None Susquehanna River at Port Deposit MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.6 ft, Moderate 6.6 ft, Major 7.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 4.9 2.5 2.5 0 None 29/05 PM 4.5 2.1 2.9 0 None 30/05 AM 5.3 2.9 3.0 0 None 30/06 PM 4.3 1.9 2.6 0 None 31/07 AM 4.7 2.3 2.4 0 None 31/07 PM 4.0 1.6 2.2 0 None
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Mercer COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Mercer. * WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs along tidal waterways. Some roads become impassable. Minor damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional coastal flooding is likely into the weekend especially in the back bays. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 28/08 PM 10.2 2.5 2.5 Minor 29/09 AM 9.4 1.7 2.7 Minor 29/09 PM 10.9 3.2 3.3 Moderate 30/10 AM 9.7 2.0 2.9 Minor 30/10 PM 10.1 2.4 2.6 Minor 31/11 AM 9.4 1.7 2.2 Minor
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-29 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: New Castle COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause some structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding near tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional coastal flooding is likely into the weekend especially in the back bays. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 29/06 AM 7.8 2.0 3.0 Minor 29/07 PM 9.5 3.7 4.0 Major 30/07 AM 7.9 2.1 2.9 Minor 30/07 PM 7.9 2.1 2.2 Minor 31/08 AM 7.1 1.3 1.9 None 31/08 PM 7.0 1.2 1.1 None
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

