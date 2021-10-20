Hydrologic Outlook issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-28 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Cecil COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Cecil County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Saturday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, minor shoreline flooding begins near Charlestown. At 6.5 feet, additional roadways near the tidal portions of the Elk River, Bohemia River, Back Creek, and other tidal tributaries begin to flood. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides up to 4 feet above normal. The next high tide at Chesapeake City is at 5:03 AM and 5:44 PM. The next high tide at Charlestown is at 5:09 AM and 5:39 PM. The next high tide at Port Deposit is at 4:41 AM and 5:11 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. North East River at Charlestown MLLW Categories - Minor 4.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 7.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.7 ft, Moderate 3.2 ft, Major 4.7 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 5.1 2.3 2.4 0 Minor 29/06 PM 4.3 1.5 2.5 0 None 30/06 AM 5.4 2.6 2.8 0 Minor 30/07 PM 4.3 1.5 2.4 0 None 31/07 AM 4.7 1.9 2.1 0 Minor Chesapeake and Delaware Canal at Chesapeake City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.5 ft, Major 7.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 5.6 2.4 2.7 0 Minor 29/06 PM 5.9 2.7 3.2 0 Minor 30/06 AM 6.7 3.5 3.7 0 Moderate 30/06 PM 5.9 2.7 3.1 0 Minor 31/07 AM 5.6 2.4 2.6 0 Minor 31/07 PM 5.0 1.8 2.1 0 None Susquehanna River at Port Deposit MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 9.0 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 3.6 ft, Moderate 6.6 ft, Major 7.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/05 AM 4.9 2.5 2.5 0 None 29/05 PM 4.5 2.1 2.9 0 None 30/05 AM 5.3 2.9 3.0 0 None 30/06 PM 4.3 1.9 2.6 0 None 31/07 AM 4.7 2.3 2.4 0 None 31/07 PM 4.0 1.6 2.2 0 None
Comments / 0