Hydrologic Outlook issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, two to three feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches...including Ocean City. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 10 AM this morning to 8 AM EDT Saturday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 AM EDT this morning. For the High Surf Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest water levels are expected with the high tide cycle Friday afternoon. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/02 AM 4.3 1.8 2.5 5-6 MINOR 29/03 PM 5.1 2.6 2.8 9-11 MODERATE 30/03 AM 4.1 1.6 2.2 7-8 MINOR 30/04 PM 3.9 1.4 1.5 5 NONE 31/04 AM 3.3 0.8 1.2 4 NONE 31/05 PM 3.2 0.7 0.8 4 NONE

WORCESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO