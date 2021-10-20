Airfare of the Day [Business Class] FINNAIR New York to Berlin from $1,866

Much of the fun has been stripped out of travel over the last year, with widespread restrictions and numerous hoops to jump through for admin-weary travellers.But one airline is attempting to re-inject some frivolity with its new “mystery” flights, which are being sold in vending machines.Japanese carrier Peach Aviation is stocking flights to unknown destinations in gachapon, the country’s capsule vending machines that hold a variety of unusual objects, such as toy figurines, hand sanitiser and certified pearls.All mystery flights are for domestic destinations in Japan, departing from Tokyo's Narita Airport, and capsules cost just 5,000 yen (£32). Travellers won’t...
