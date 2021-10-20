Vote yes for Fire-EMS | Letter

Alice ISD Parents, Grandparents, Coyote Supporters, and Alice Community. Recently Mr. Newell Atkinson submitted a statement to this news media asking you to vote against the school district’s bond election. It is important that you realize the benefits our children, grandchildren, and neighbors would obtain with the passage of these propositions. Alice High School will be getting improvements to the band and choir halls which are direcly needed. The Bryce Taylor Auditorium will obtain lighting improvements that could potentially lead to competitions within the auditorium that ultimately bring revenues to the City of Alice (Restaurants, Hotel Stays, etc.). Band instruments need to be replaced within our schools. Many of the instruments are over 50 years old! Remember when our kids perform every Friday night, they are representing our school district and our city. Let’s get them the equipment they deserve. William Adams Middle School does not have an all-weather track, so your children are bussed to the stadium to practice, losing valuable practice time. The driveways proposed include Saenz, Noonan, and Schallert Elementary, which have had patchwork done but need a complete replacement. If we do not continue to improve our facilities thru the bond, it will have a direct impact on future budgetary needs in the future.
