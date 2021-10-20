CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote yes for Fire-EMS | Letter

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to do what three committees over five years agreed is best for our community: consolidation of emergency response into a single agency. It’s what the citizens say they want, what a Citizens Advisory Group said is best for the community, what both the SJCPHD #1 (PHD) and SJI Fire...

