San Juan Islanders, vote for Victoria Compton for Port of Friday Harbor District 3 Commissioner. Victoria will bring needed attention to sustainability and environmentally responsible Port operations both for the Port and the San Juan Island community. I’ve seen her operate as Director of the Economic Development Council of San Juan County and am impressed with her opportunity thinking, boots-on-the-ground knowledge and practical problem-solving skills. Greg Hertel has done a fine job but he’s been in that position a long time and it’s time for new energy and ideas on the Port Commission. We need someone who’s able to look at Port issues from a sustainability perspective, oriented towards synergistic partnerships and who knows how to get the job done. If you agree, Victoria is the best choice for your vote.

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO