OBITUARY: Barbara Jean Graves

Dr. Randall Rickard and Dr. Susan Andrews, partners in life and profession, started their own family practice, Family Practice Partners, in 1981 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. They have been affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas and the Rutherford community for 40 years. Gordon Ferguson, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford president and CEO, stopped by their practice earlier this month to personally thank Dr. Rickard and Dr. Andrews for their contributions to the community. He was joined by other leaders from Ascension Saint Thomas.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 7 DAYS AGO