WATCH: Houston Astros level ALCS with ninth-inning outburst

 9 days ago

BOSTON — Jason Castro hit a tiebreaking single in the Astros’ seven-run ninth inning as Houston rallied past the Boston Red Sox for a 9-2 win on Tuesday night, evening the American League Championship Series at two games apiece.

Castro’s two-out single to right-center field off Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) plated Carlos Correa to make it 3-2.

After Jose Altuve walked, Martin Perez replaced Eovaldi and immediately surrendered a two-run double to Michael Brantley. Yordan Alvarez, Correa and Kyle Tucker tacked on RBI singles to cap Houston’s rally.

Houston reliever Kendall Graveman (1-0) picked up the win after tossing two scoreless innings. Eovaldi was charged with four runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Altuve hit a tying solo blast into the Green Monster seats in left to make it 2-2 to open the eighth. The homer was Altuve’s 21st in postseason play, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Derek Jeter for the third most in baseball history.

Alex Bregman added a solo homer for the Astros, who had been outscored 21-8 in back-to-back losses in the series. The Red Sox were 12-3 winners in Game 3 at home on Monday after registering a 9-5 win in Game 2 on Saturday in Houston. The Astros’ took the series opener 5-4 on Friday.

Game 5 is Wednesday evening in Boston.

After falling behind 9-0 in back-to-back games, the Astros struck first as Bregman sent Boston starter Nick Pivetta’s ninth pitch of the game into the Green Monster seats in left field for a solo blast.

Houston’s momentum didn’t last for long as Boston’s Xander Bogaerts retaliated by taking Astros starter Zack Greinke deep over the Green Monster for a two-run homer in the bottom of the first.

Bogaerts’ homer was Boston’s 21st of the 2021 postseason, a single-season franchise record. It was the third homer of this year’s playoffs for the All-Star shortstop, who had two of the Red Sox’s five hits.

Pivetta tossed five innings of one-run, two-hit ball while Greinke allowed two runs on one hit and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.

–Gethin Coolbaugh, Field Level Media

