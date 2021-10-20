CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Eighth-inning rally lifts Los Angeles Dodgers to Game 3 win over Braves

Cody Bellinger hit a game-tying, three-run home run and Mookie Betts delivered a go-ahead double as the Los Angeles Dodgers erupted for four runs in the eighth inning to earn a 6-5 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in Game 3 of the National League Series.

Five outs away from falling into a 3-0 series hole and trailing by three runs with little momentum offensively, the Dodgers got singles from Will Smith and AJ Pollock wrapped around an out to open the eighth against Luke Jackson (0-1).

Bellinger, whose miserable regular season included a .165 batting average and a .302 slugging percentage, crushed a 1-2 fastball into the seats in right field, milking his slow trot around the bases as he tied the game 5-5.

A single by Chris Taylor ended Jackson’s outing with the Dodgers getting back to work against Jesse Chavez. Taylor stole second base, went to third on a groundout by Matt Beaty and scored on a double to right-center from Betts.

The Braves now have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS, just like they did last season when they eventually went up 3-1 before the Dodgers rallied to advance and go on to win the World Series. Freddie Freeman had three hits for the Braves after starting the series 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13cBf8_0cWmaV7O00
For the second consecutive game, Corey Seager gave the Dodgers a 2-0 first-inning lead with a two-run home run, but the Los Angeles offense was reduced to a trickle despite working six walks against Atlanta right-hander Charlie Morton.

The Braves pulled ahead in the fourth inning on RBI singles from Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall and Dansby Swanson before a bases-loaded walk from Eddie Rosario gave Atlanta a 4-2 advantage. The Braves made it 5-2 in the fifth on another Duvall RBI single.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler lasted just 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts. Morton rallied from his slow start to yield two runs on three hits over five innings. He fanned five.

Eight Dodgers relievers combined to give up just one run five hits over the final 5 1/3 innings. Evan Phillips went 1 2/3 scoreless innings and Tony Gonsolin (1-0) got the last out of the eighth inning. Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth to earn his first save of the postseason.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

