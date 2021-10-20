CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 1.67%, Its Highest Point Since Mid-May

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no major economic data releases due out on Wednesday. Fed Governor Randal Quarles is set to discuss the economic outlook at the Milken Institute Global Conference on at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered above 1.6%, its highest point since mid-May, as...



