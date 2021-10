Over the past decade, chronic respiratory conditions have been increasing in prevalence. Almost 7.4 million Australians (31% of the population) are now affected by respiratory disease, with respiratory infection and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease being the third and fifth leading causes of death, respectively. Despite a growing burden of disease, only a handful of new inhaled therapeutic products have successfully progressed to market. Only 27 such products have been approved by the USA’s Food and Drug Administration in the past five years, which is low in comparison to other health areas.

HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO