Every multiplayer gamer has been there. Everyone is sat waiting in the lobby except one friend. They probably won’t be long enough to fit a full game in but currently, you’re just sitting on your hands. Here are 5 of the best quick games to open up in a new tab and play while you wait for the slowpoke to get in the game. The games listed are all small enough to run in another tab, quick enough that you can play a worthwhile amount in 5-10 minutes and most importantly, a lot of fun to play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO