West Virginian American Water requesting rate increase

CHARLESTON – Water and sewer customers in Mercer, Summers, Fayette and other counties across West Virginia could see water and sewer bills increase if the state Public Service Commission approves a requested rate hike.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia has scheduled public comment hearings on West Virginia American Water Company’s rate cases for providing water and sewer service.

West Virginia American Water Company has requested increased water rates and charges of approximately $40.4 million annually, a 26.1 percent increase, for approximately 167,000 water customers Mercer, Summers and Fayette counties as well as Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Wayne and Webster counties, according to a statement Tuesday from the state PSC.

The water utility also requested increased sewer rates and charges of $340,289 annually, a 31 percent increase, for sewer utility service to about 1,000 customers in Fayette County, according to the PSC.

Under the rate increase, a household using a minimum of 1,500 gallons of water each month would see the monthly bill increase from $31.44 to $40.12, an increase of 27.61 percent, according to figures from the PSC.

An average residence using about 3,100 gallons of water would see its water bill increase from $53.75 a month to $68.56, an increase of 27.55 percent, according to the PSC's estimates. A commercial customer using about 20,000 gallons of water a month would see its monthly bill increase from $334.98 to $427.03, a 27.48 percent increase.

The Commission will hold public comment hearings on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building, 200 West Maple Avenue in Fayetteville, and on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Public Service Commission Office, 201 Brooks Street in Charleston, according to the PSC. Masks will be encouraged. The evidentiary hearing for these cases will be held Nov. 3 to 5, beginning at 9:30 a.m. each day.

People may also express their thoughts to the commission in writing and mail it to: Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323.

The public can submit comments online through the commission’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us.

On the left side of the page under “Inside the PSC,” click on “Submit a Comment," then click “Formal Case.” Next, read the disclaimer, check the box for “I have read and agree to the conditions on this page,” then click “I Agree.”

Next, from the dropdown menu in the “Select a High Profile Case” field, click on Case No. 21-0369-W-42T: West Virginia-American Water Company.

For more information, go to the PSC website and refer to Case Nos. 21-0369-WS-D, 21-0369-W-42T and 21-0370-S-42T.