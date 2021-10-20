CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook planning total rebranding with new name

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 9 days ago
It looks like Facebook is going to be making some big changes soon, according to a recent report by the verge, the social network is going to change its name. This is apparently part of Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to build a metaverse and he will be talking about the name change...

