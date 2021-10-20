Facebook planning total rebranding with new name

It looks like Facebook is going to be making some big changes soon, according to a recent report by the verge, the social network is going to change its name. This is apparently part of Mark Zuckerberg’s plans to build a metaverse and he will be talking about the name change...
Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
New York (CNN Business) — Two months after former US President Donald Trump was inaugurated in 2017, Twitter (TWTR) executive Vijaya Gadde was asked how she felt about his proposition that he might not have won the White House without the social media platform. "To me, there's nothing better than...
Mark Zuckerberg’s nighttime routine with his daughters includes teaching them how to code.Priscilla Chan, who shares daughters Maxima, five, and August, four, with Zuckerberg, discussed her husband’s dedication to teaching their children how to code during an interview with The Times.According to Chan, who met the Facebook founder while they were students at Harvard University, she and Zuckerberg divide parenting duties, with her husband in charge of putting their children to bed.“Sometimes they will read books together. Sometimes they’ll code together,” she explained, adding that there are numerous effective ways to teach children to code as it’s “very visual”.She continued:...
The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
Facebook's algorithm promoted 'toxic and hateful' content by giving five points to posts with emojis including 'angry and sad' and only one for those that received likes, leaked documents claimed today. The firm's algorithm, which decides what people see on a newsfeed, was allegedly programmed to use the reaction emoji...
Now that the Facebook Papers reveal what we’ve long suspected — Mark Zuckerberg is Satan — the roll-out of fuzzy, friendly, family man Zuck began in earnest last weekend, with his reclusive wife, Priscilla Chan, granting a lengthy interview to the Sunday Times UK. “Mark Zuckerberg’s Moral Compass,” ran the...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York had some harsh words for Facebook after its name change to Meta on Thursday. "Meta as in 'we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society...for profit,'" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to the news.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that the company is changing its name to “Meta.” Zuckerberg, who announced the rebrand at the company’s annual “Connect” event, said the new moniker reflects “who we are and what we hope to build.”
A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
Multiple reports are saying that Facebook has officially changed its name. Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly hoping to shape a new vision for the future of his social media empire with this massive rebrand.
