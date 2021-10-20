CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

How Kate Middleton's Dress Hints at Key Date in William and Harry's Relationship

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kate Middleton wore a dress with a special message to Prince William's first eco-awards—as the brothers have another key date awaiting them next...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Looked Like a Real-Life Elsa at the World Premiere of ‘No Time To Die’

After numerous delays and much anticipation, the latest James Bond film (and Daniel Craig’s last), No Time To Die, finally debuted on at London's Royal Albert Hall on September 28. As no major London event would be complete without an appearance by at least one royal, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were all in attendance, showing off their best Bond-approved attire. And while the men of course looked dapper in their 007-inspired tuxedos and KMiddy stunned in a gold Jenny Packham gown, we were most excited by the Duchess of Conrwall’s elegant Disney-inspired choice for the premiere.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#Duke Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Celebrities#Grecian#Cbs News#Royal Foundation
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Everyone's praising Kate Middleton for overcoming a huge personal obstacle

Last night saw the grand TV launch of Prince William's environmental sustainability initiative, The Earthshot Prize, which awarded five sums of one million pounds to people across the globe who are working to save the natural world. The evening featured speeches on the importance of environmentalism and sustainability from Prince...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Why Royal Experts Believe William And Harry Will Be Angry Over The New Princess Diana Movie

In August 1997, the world came to a screeching halt following Princess Diana's tragic and untimely death. Diana, who was widely revered by the public, was known for her undeniable beauty and charming personality — but beyond the surface, what really put her over with the public was her enduring charity work. According to TIME, Diana was, at one point, linked to more than 100 charities and even risked her life by visiting Angolan minefields to help de-mine the African country.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William and Kate Middleton share intimate pictures from Earthshot Prize

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards - an initiative led by Prince William that celebrates the world’s best sustainable innovations.And while all eyes were on what the pair was wearing on the night - guests were told to “consider the environment when choosing their outfit”, after all - today, new pictures released from the event show an intimate behind-the-scenes glimpse of the couple.The set of three black and white images was shared on the pair’s Twitter account, @KensingtonRoyal and the first shows Kate Middleton and William walking through a curtain, with...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

How Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Trying To Make Charlotte And Louis' Lives As Normal As Possible

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch 'Coaching' Prince George To Be King, Feared To Taint Her Image By Supporting Prince Andrew

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince George is, without a doubt, being raised like a normal kid. As a matter of fact, not only is he obsessed with playing soccer as he also loves hunting for insects in the garden with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
616K+
Followers
66K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy