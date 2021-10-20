Joe Biden's Unity Pledge Is Failing. It Never Had a Chance
The president has spoken of his desire to close the divides across the nation. So far, such hope hasn't come to...www.newsweek.com
Biden the candidate promised bi-partisanship but Biden the President has pushed a hard left legislative agenda. If the current 3.5T (mage 2T?) legislative agenda was based on the bi-partisanship Biden promised, it would have the support of both parties and would have passed. Instead, by packing a 2,465 page draft legislation full of “wish lists” and hidden agendas to fit a pre-determined total of $3.5T; once again the Democrats have produced a huge bill that can’t even get the full support of their own party. To achieve success, the monstrosity should be separated into much smaller bills that can be easily read and understood, including how much they cost, what problems they solve, how they fix the problems, and can identify which cabinet member is accountable for implementation. This will also “out” the undesirable “hidden agenda” items in the listed bill, such as the billions being allocated to unidentified groups for vague purposes, obvious “pork”, and potential invasion of the
Continued…potential expansion of federal government into areas that should be protected by the constitution against warrantless or unreasonable searches—the proposed IRS expansion of data collection into smaller dollar bank, loan, and investment accounts under the guise of addressing tax evasion.
until they start caring about people who actually work in this country there will be no unity. they seem to only care about people who don't belong here and the alphabet groups
