Joe Biden's Unity Pledge Is Failing. It Never Had a Chance

(CNN) - Roughly nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden is on the verge of writing his name into the history books -- and not in a good way. The latest polling from Gallup pegs the President’s approval at just 42%, the lowest of his term to date and the second-lowest of any president Gallup has measured at this moment in their presidency over the last almost five decades.

