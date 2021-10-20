CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden's Unity Pledge Is Failing. It Never Had a Chance

By Jacob Jarvis
 9 days ago
The president has spoken of his desire to close the divides across the nation. So far, such hope hasn't come to...

austinite
8d ago

Biden the candidate promised bi-partisanship but Biden the President has pushed a hard left legislative agenda. If the current 3.5T (mage 2T?) legislative agenda was based on the bi-partisanship Biden promised, it would have the support of both parties and would have passed. Instead, by packing a 2,465 page draft legislation full of “wish lists” and hidden agendas to fit a pre-determined total of $3.5T; once again the Democrats have produced a huge bill that can’t even get the full support of their own party. To achieve success, the monstrosity should be separated into much smaller bills that can be easily read and understood, including how much they cost, what problems they solve, how they fix the problems, and can identify which cabinet member is accountable for implementation. This will also “out” the undesirable “hidden agenda” items in the listed bill, such as the billions being allocated to unidentified groups for vague purposes, obvious “pork”, and potential invasion of the

austinite
8d ago

Continued…potential expansion of federal government into areas that should be protected by the constitution against warrantless or unreasonable searches—the proposed IRS expansion of data collection into smaller dollar bank, loan, and investment accounts under the guise of addressing tax evasion.

Fred's here
8d ago

until they start caring about people who actually work in this country there will be no unity. they seem to only care about people who don't belong here and the alphabet groups

New York Post

Biden’s ‘Build Back’ is failing because it was never a good idea

It’s true that President Biden is a terrible politician. He’s failed to bring the country together. It’s clear he can’t even bring the Democratic Party together, though the policy disagreements were there from the start. He overpromised and underdelivered (provided his new “framework” even passes at all). The only thing that’s guaranteed is that he’s pleased no one.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden’s poll numbers are even worse than they seem

President Joe Biden’s dropping poll numbers are worse than they seem. A deep dive into the data shows two overlooked problems that most news stories haven’t caught: an intensity problem and a national mood problem. An intensity problem happens when a politician’s “hard” negative ratings rise much higher than his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joe Biden
David Andersen
Houston Chronicle

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz delays dozens of President Joe Biden's ambassador nominations, stoking feud over national security

WASHINGTON — By this point in the Trump administration, Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former U.S. senator from Texas, had been settled into her new Brussels-based post as NATO ambassador for several months. But Julianne Smith, nominated to succeed her by President Joe Biden in June, is still waiting in the wings for Senate confirmation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'The Five' on President Biden's failing agenda

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Dagen McDowell, Harold Ford, Jr., Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld, and this little guy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WIFR

Joe Biden’s approval ratings are worse than every recent president -- except 1 -- at this stage

(CNN) - Roughly nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden is on the verge of writing his name into the history books -- and not in a good way. The latest polling from Gallup pegs the President’s approval at just 42%, the lowest of his term to date and the second-lowest of any president Gallup has measured at this moment in their presidency over the last almost five decades.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Biden announces deal, seeks votes: ‘Let’s get this done’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden declared Thursday he has reached a “historic economic framework” with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping domestic policy package, a hard-fought yet dramatically scaled-back deal announced just before he departs for overseas summits. Biden’s remarks at the White House came after he traveled to Capitol Hill to make the […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

