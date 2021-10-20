CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

As Donald Trump's 2024 Chances Increase, Mitch McConnell Sounds the Alarm

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Polls have consistently shown that Republican voters favor Trump for the party's 2024 presidential...

I Nuke Hurricanes
8d ago

If Donald Trump were your father, you would run, not walk, to a neurologist for an evaluation of his cognitive health. You don’t have to be a doctor to see something is very wrong. “He reminds me of Uncle Bruce in so many ways,” said my aunt, who nursed her brother through Alzheimer’s disease. Joe Scarborough, who has known Trump for years, said in 2017 that Trump's mental confusion reminded him of his mother, who had Alzheimer's for 10 years. “It's getting worse, and not a single person who works for him doesn’t know he has early signs of dementia,” he said of Trump last year on his MSNBC show. To mental health professionals like me, the red flags are waving wildly. In January 2018, over 70 of us wrote a letter to the president’s physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, urging him to administer a cognitive exam during the president’s physical because we had seen a marked deterioration in his verbal functioning, possibly due to cognitive decline.

Vicki Rice
8d ago

Moscow Mitch would be completely fine with it if he was absolutely positive that at the 2020 rehash would result in Republicans retake if house & senate! Why did he only respond niw when Trump says resolve of 2020 audit count needs to be done or no Republicans will vote in 2022! This party has turned completely evil. Mitch better consult with Putin on what to do!

Lee Friedman
8d ago

I’d like it to be BOTH a referendum on the current animation and what trump did in the past. The country is in so much better shape now that Democrats should be embracing that fact and running with it. Plus, comparing it to the corruption and incompetence of Trump and his cult following just bolsters the case that we cannot go back to such a dysfunctional government that make us weaker both domestically and internationally.

