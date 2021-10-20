CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Anti-domestic violence advocates welcome NSW gun law reforms after inquiry into double murder

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzdU9_0cWmXxfZ00
Jack, 15, and Jennifer Edwards, 13 were murdered by their father John Edwards in 2018. The NSW coroner has recommended sweeping changes to policing and gun ownership regulations.

Domestic violence groups have cautiously welcomed major changes to gun ownership regulations in New South Wales after the release of a report on the double murder of two teenagers in 2018.

Gun regulations and police training procedures in NSW will receive a shake up as part of the supported recommendations handed down by the coroner’s report into the deaths of Jennifer and Jack Edwards and their father, John Edwards, in 2018

It comes as the NSW government, police and the firearms registry issued their responses to the 25 coronial recommendations, which include adding domestic violence offences to firearm disqualification regulations, and new systems to consider domestic violence offences when granting gun licences.

The responses come after the April findings of the inquest into the murders of Jennifer, 13, and Jack, 15, Edwards who were shot dead by their father on 5 July 2018.

The inquest looked into how Edwards, 67, “carefully and meticulously” planned the murder of his children at the West Pennants Hill home they shared with their mother, before killing himself at his own home.

The bodies of the children were found under a desk in Jack’s bedroom, where they were hiding after their father had stalked Jennifer on her way home from school.

The family were in hiding after their mother, Olga, had begun family court proceedings against John. She took her own life six months after the shootings.

The coronial inquest examined why John was granted gun permits and licences, despite a series of red flags on his database record, including a history of domestic violence and apprehended violence orders.

In the 12 months leading up to the shootings, John had legally acquired five weapons, including the semiautomatic pistol he used to kill Jennifer and Jack.

The inquest heard Olga made two reports to police about John’s conduct, including his violence towards Jack, with the details misrecorded by a senior constable who had never opened the police handbook on family violence.

The two reports did not correctly identify John, meaning they did not show up on his police record when he applied for a gun licence.

NSW state coroner, Teresa O’Sullivan, had said the deaths were “preventable,” and pointed to a range of errors made by police and the Firearms Registry in the lead up to the children’s death.

“The deaths of Jack and Jennifer serve as a stark reminder of the broader systemic problems that face too many women and children every day,” she said.

NSW police supported all five recommendations directed at them, which were released last week.

The changes include the development of mandatory training for general officers responding to domestic violence, that could include specific modules on recording and reporting incidents correctly.

Police say they will also look to train shift supervisors so they are aware of verification requirements around domestic violence incidents, and developed a 15-module domestic violence training course that incorporates family law.

The Firearms Registry also supported recommendations that included changes to processes to ensure domestic violence is identified and considered during applications for firearm licences.

There will also be requirements for staff to consider whether applicants have provided false of misleading information in their application.

In a statement, NSW police say the Firearms Registry has undergone “extensive restructure which has resulted in enhanced compliance and better identification of breaches of the legislation”.

Seven of the recommendations directed at the NSW government were also supported, including implementing a new firearms regulation that will require applicants for firearm licences to disclose if they are engaged in family law proceedings.

Domestic Violence NSW said they were generally supportive of the changes, but more needed to be done.

Policy and Research Manager at Domestic Violence NSW, Renata Field, said the list of recommendations was “practical and thorough”.

But Field said it was important the changes are part of a wider process, and not the conclusion on discussions of structural issues linked to domestic violence.

“We need comprehensive systemic changes to ensure that women and children such as the Edwards children, are not at risk of or experiencing significant harm and death in NSW. This case highlighted huge gaps in the support for older children as well as for culturally and linguistically diverse families.

“It is important that all recommendations are supported by all relevant organisations and are supported with a whole-of-government approach in line with the national plan, in order to ensure preventable tragedies like this do not occur again.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Edwards
NBC Sports

Athletes call for domestic violence awareness after Tirop’s killing

The killing of 25-year-old Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop has resulted in an outpouring of grief and calls to action. On Thursday, Kenyan runner Mary Wacera Ngugi, who finished third at the Boston Marathon earlier this week, demanded that Tirop’s killing be a wake-up call. “Unfortunately many female athletes today still...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Nsw#Firearms#The Murders
Detroit Free Press

Convicted of domestic violence and living in Detroit? You could lose your gun.

The Detroit City Council approved a new local law this week that will allow authorities to strip firearms away from anyone convicted of a misdemeanor related to domestic violence. Council members at Tuesday's meeting approved the Sgt. Elaine Williams Domestic Violence ordinance, named after a police sergeant who was shot...
DETROIT, MI
Washington Times-Herald

Tahlequah doctor accused of murder has history of domestic violence

A physician arrested on a first-degree murder complaint in Arkansas on Monday night had been charged with domestic assault and battery in January before the case was dismissed due to the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. Dr. Tyler Tait, 34, is accused of killing Moria Kinsey, 37, a nurse. But the...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox7austin.com

Double murder suicide renews conversation on domestic violence, mental health

AUSTIN, Texas - There’s a renewed push to discuss domestic violence, suicide, and mental health after a double murder-suicide rocked a quiet southeast Austin neighborhood. The statistics are staggering here in Texas when it comes to how many people are killed by family members every year, and a wife and child in Austin are now the latest victims of this troubling trend.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX40

WEAVE discusses new domestic violence laws in California

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. When someone musters the courage to file for a temporary or a domestic violence restraining order, reaching out for that bit of protection may put them at risk as a victim. The goal of two bills signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom this month is to make the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

40K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy