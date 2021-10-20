'Fallout 76' Halloween Update: The Best Spooky Scorched Locations

Universal Pictures’ classic movie monsters will be stalking a new frontier this Halloween weekend: the 21st century platform of video games. The studio has partnered with Epic Games and its massive online video game Fortnite for an original, animated shortform miniseries titled We Will Be Monsters that updates characters such as the Bride of Frankenstein and the Mummy for modern times. It not only gives them new looks but makes most of the characters multiethnic for the first time. Additionally, after the drop of the initial episode, gamers will be able to buy skins of the newly designed characters and use them...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO