The most-produced show in Barn Theatre history returns to stage Oct 22 - 31, with Alan Palmer starring as alien experimentor Frank N. Furter and directed by Brendan Ragotzky. In the studio with Cara Lieurance, Ragotzy says how, decades ago, he had to push hard to convince his father, Barn Theatre founder Jack Ragotzky, to mount the Rocky Horror Show. They attempt to describe its convoluted plot, and Palmer gives hints at his unique take on the character played in the 1975 film by Tim Curry. For Ragotzy, his approach as director is to "let the audience in." The cast has to be ready for real-time interaction with the crowd.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 8 DAYS AGO