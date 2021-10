Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino has backed the French giants to convince Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract over the coming months. Mbappe asked to leave in the summer after deciding he did not want to sign an extension to his current deal - which expires in 2022 - but PSG rejected his request and believe that they will be able to win the Frenchman over before he gets the chance to speak to Real Madrid.

SOCCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO