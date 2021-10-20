CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA Delays Decision on Moderna Vaccine for Adolescents Citing Heart Problems, Yet Pfizer Authorized for Teens, Despite Higher Number of Myocarditis Reports

By Submitted Content
Valley News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines are both linked to heart inflammation. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds, but the agency is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna’s vaccine for adolescents while it assesses whether the shot could increase the risk of...

myvalleynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myocarditis#Cdc#Moderna Covid#The Wall Street Journal#Reuters#Nordic
Best Life

Taking Your Medication This Way Could Be Deadly, FDA Says

When taking a new medication, it's hard not to worry about the potential side effects. After all, even after reading the list of potential complications that accompany your medication, you can't predict exactly how introducing a new medicine into your routine will affect you personally. However, the U.S. Food &...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Heartland Institute

Main Study Used by FDA to Approve Covid-19 Vaccine Found No Significant Effect on the Risk of Death

Buried 23 pages into the FDA’s approval summary for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is data that cuts to the core of the vaccination debate. Presented in a place and manner where it has been almost completely overlooked until now, the data reveals the number of deaths among people who received the C-19 vaccine and people who received a placebo in Pfizer’s largest clinical trial.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
Birmingham Star

Possible heart condition among teens using Moderna delays approval

Before granting approval for use in young people, the FDA is studying whether Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could increase the risk of a rare inflammatory heart condition in teenagers. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have also both been linked to rare cases of myocarditis in children. FDA data on vaccinations among...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cbs19news

FDA panel authorizes Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A panel of independent advisers to the Food and Drug Administration is recommending an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in children ages five to 11 years old. About 28 million children could be eligible for the shot soon. Matthew Hepler is a...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wiproud.com

FDA holds back on approving Moderna vaccine for teens

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The FDA holds back on approving the Moderna vaccine for teens, while it investigates a new potential health risk. Officials say they want to take a look at whether Moderna’s vaccine for adolescents poses a risk for myo-card-itis, a rare inflammatory condition. Researchers want to study the...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

CDC Estimates Pfizer Vaccine For Ages 5-11 In Colorado On November 1

DENVER (CBS4) – A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel voted 17-0 Tuesday to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the federal government has allocated 171,000 doses of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine to Colorado for the initial rollout. (credit: CBS) Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement Tuesday afternoon: “This recommendation marks a strong and long-awaited step toward full approval of the safe and effective COVID vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 years old and an important milestone in the fight to end the...
COLORADO STATE
FOXBusiness

FDA delays Moderna for adolescents to review rare side effect

The Food and Drug Administration is delaying a decision on authorizing Moderna Inc.’s MRNA -1.69% COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to assess whether the shot may lead to heightened risk of a rare inflammatory heart condition, according to people familiar with the matter. After four Nordic countries strengthened their stances against...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy