The US Dollar weakened across the board after a disappointing Q3 GDP print (2% QoQ against expectations of 2.6%). Though personal consumption rose more than expected, it would have been more on value terms rather than volumes (as consumers would have paid higher prices). The GDP price index came in higher than expected at 5.7% against the expected 5.3%. Concerns over slowing growth have caused the US yield curve to flatten. Long-term US yields continue to drop. The 30y yield is below the 20y yield. US long-term real rates are still extremely low. Gold is therefore supported. Equities continue to do well. The ECB maintained that inflation was transitory but said that elevated inflation would last longer than earlier believed. German 10y bund yields rose 5bps. 10y inflation expectations eased about 7bps, causing the real yields to rise 12bps. The firming up of German real yields was reflected in the Euro which rose about 100pips against the Dollar. 1.1660 was strong resistance. A weekly close above 1.1660 could end the current downtrend.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO