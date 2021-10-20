Ant McPartlin tells Kate Middleton about addiction battle: ‘By the time I asked for help it was bad’

Television presenter Ant McPartlin has opened up to the Duchess of Cambridge about his addiction struggles, as she warned that “it can happen to any of us”.

Kate Middleton , who is patron of the Forward Trust charity, delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Bafta headquarters in London during the launch of the Taking Action On Addiction campaign.

McPartlin and his TV presenting partner Declan Donnelly attended the event and gave the duchess a surprise greeting ahead of her speech.

As they spoke about addiction, Donnelly told her that “actually taking action” when someone is suffering from addiction is an important first step.

He said: “A lot of people don’t know where to turn or what to do… they get lost.”

Kate said: “The more you speak to everybody… and actually hearing some of their stories today… once you start sharing your story there are so many people that have either experienced themselves, or have known someone who’s gone through it.”

McPartlin said that “just asking for help” is crucial, adding: “I felt that myself. By the time I asked for help, it was bad.

“But as soon as you opened up to people… the problems start to disappear. It gets better and help is there.”

The TV personality struggled with a two-year addiction to prescription super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

In 2018, he crashed his car while driving at more than twice the alcohol limit, before entering rehabilitation.

Kate told the duo about her passion for prevention and ensuring people get help dealing with their problems before they reach a “crisis point”.

“You hear this time and time again… it gets to this point [where people say], ‘I wish I had had this support earlier’,” she said.

Donnelly added: “You get so many people who say, ‘Things didn’t change until I hit rock bottom’.

“If we can stop people hitting rock bottom, wherever that is, and get help much earlier, it will make such a difference.”

During her speech, Kate said: “Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. But it can happen to any one of us.

“None of us are immune. Yet it’s all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition. And seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes.

“The journey towards addiction is often multi-layered and complex. But, by recognising what lies beneath addiction, we can help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it.”

The Taking Action on Addiction campaign is a long-term initiative that will work on improving awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society.

Kate highlighted the “devastating impact” the coronavirus pandemic has had on addiction rates, and described how around 1.5 million more people were facing problems with alcohol despite having no history of substance misuse.

She also pointed out that almost one million young people had shown an increase in addictive behaviour.

“Through their own hard work, and with help from communities and charities, such as the Forward Trust, lives really are being turned around,” said the duchess.

“By understanding, by listening, by connecting. So that together we can build a happier, healthier and more nurturing society.”

If you are affected by drug or alcohol issues, you can get in touch with the Forward Trust charity here .

Additional reporting by PA