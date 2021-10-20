CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ant McPartlin tells Kate Middleton about addiction battle: ‘By the time I asked for help it was bad’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5oF3_0cWmSS6r00

Television presenter Ant McPartlin has opened up to the Duchess of Cambridge about his addiction struggles, as she warned that “it can happen to any of us”.

Kate Middleton , who is patron of the Forward Trust charity, delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Bafta headquarters in London during the launch of the Taking Action On Addiction campaign.

McPartlin and his TV presenting partner Declan Donnelly attended the event and gave the duchess a surprise greeting ahead of her speech.

As they spoke about addiction, Donnelly told her that “actually taking action” when someone is suffering from addiction is an important first step.

He said: “A lot of people don’t know where to turn or what to do… they get lost.”

Kate said: “The more you speak to everybody… and actually hearing some of their stories today… once you start sharing your story there are so many people that have either experienced themselves, or have known someone who’s gone through it.”

McPartlin said that “just asking for help” is crucial, adding: “I felt that myself. By the time I asked for help, it was bad.

“But as soon as you opened up to people… the problems start to disappear. It gets better and help is there.”

The TV personality struggled with a two-year addiction to prescription super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

In 2018, he crashed his car while driving at more than twice the alcohol limit, before entering rehabilitation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Snz0S_0cWmSS6r00

Kate told the duo about her passion for prevention and ensuring people get help dealing with their problems before they reach a “crisis point”.

“You hear this time and time again… it gets to this point [where people say], ‘I wish I had had this support earlier’,” she said.

Donnelly added: “You get so many people who say, ‘Things didn’t change until I hit rock bottom’.

“If we can stop people hitting rock bottom, wherever that is, and get help much earlier, it will make such a difference.”

During her speech, Kate said: “Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. But it can happen to any one of us.

“None of us are immune. Yet it’s all too rarely discussed as a serious mental health condition. And seldom do we take the time to uncover and fully understand its fundamental root causes.

“The journey towards addiction is often multi-layered and complex. But, by recognising what lies beneath addiction, we can help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it.”

The Taking Action on Addiction campaign is a long-term initiative that will work on improving awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society.

Kate highlighted the “devastating impact” the coronavirus pandemic has had on addiction rates, and described how around 1.5 million more people were facing problems with alcohol despite having no history of substance misuse.

She also pointed out that almost one million young people had shown an increase in addictive behaviour.

“Through their own hard work, and with help from communities and charities, such as the Forward Trust, lives really are being turned around,” said the duchess.

“By understanding, by listening, by connecting. So that together we can build a happier, healthier and more nurturing society.”

If you are affected by drug or alcohol issues, you can get in touch with the Forward Trust charity here .

Additional reporting by PA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A royal Pre-pregnancy wardrobe! Kate Middleton leads the charge

After 10 years and three children, the Duchess of Cambridge is still slipping into the same outfits she first wore at the start of her royal career. Kate Middleton, 39, dusted off an emerald Erdem coat first worn in 2014 for a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince William yesterday, pairing the statement piece with a short-sleeve fitted lime green jumper and wide-leg black trousers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

The Duchess of Cambridge stuns in a bold purple suit for visit to Northern Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a bold purple, two-piece suit during a visit to Northern Ireland today (29 September). The Duchess wore tailored suit trousers and a double breasted suit jacket in a coordinating purple by Emilia Wickstead. She wore paired the suit with a black turtle neck top and accessorised the look with a simple black clutch bag and textured, waved pony tail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ant Mcpartlin
Person
Declan Donnelly
nickiswift.com

What Kate Middleton Just Wore For The Second Time

Breaking news! When it comes to fashion, "green" is the new black (and we don't mean the color itself). Instead, the industry's move away from "fast-fashion" towards sustainable, eco-friendly clothes has become an increasingly popular trend across the board. And, while it was once considered taboo for women in the limelight to wear an outfit more than once, these days, it's seen as both pocket- and planet-friendly to don your favorite items repeatedly. And if you don't believe us, just look at one of the most stylish women in the world: Kate Middleton.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth II & Kate Middleton's Bond is Closer Than We Thought After the Monarch's Recent Health Scare

The past few days have been pretty difficult for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II has been listening to the advice of her physicians and getting some rest, opting to forgo certain trips to Northern Island and, more recently, the COP26 Climate Conference. Luckily, the monarch has the support of her family during this time, and it seems as though Queen Elizabeth and her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, have grown a lot closer amid the queen’s health scare. Now, we already know that Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton are very close. After all, the queen has practically been grooming the Duchess of...
WORLD
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Delivers Heartfelt Keynote Speech: ‘No One Chooses to Become an Addict’

Kate Middleton is spreading awareness in honor of the U.K.’s Addiction Awareness Week. Early Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge helped launch The Forward Trust’s “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign at BAFTA in London. Per the organization, the new initiative “will work to improve awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society to enable more people to ask for and receive help.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Uk#Forward Trust
purewow.com

Kate Middleton Rewore a Statement Coat from 2014 (& We’re Not Talking About the Alexander McQueen One)

Kate Middleton’s most recent royal outing combined three things she loves the most: Prince William, children and a statement coat that also happened to be a royal rewear. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up for a joint outing on Wednesday and paid a visit to the Heathland School in London to meet with children and hear their ideas on battling climate change in support of the duke’s Earthshot Prize endeavor.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Kate Middleton Delivers Keynote Speech to Help Launch Taking Action on Addiction Campaign

Kate Middleton is lending her voice to an important cause. The royal mom helped launch her patronage The Forward Trust's "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign on Tuesday by delivering the keynote speech. Her speech highlighted the importance of tackling the misconceptions about addiction and its roots in early childhood experiences, another one of Kate's key causes in her royal work.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's wedding scent has had a Christmas makeover

It may have happened over ten years ago, but we will always remember when the Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in April 2011. The dress, the bridesmaids, the veil, the TV coverage, everything!. There are lots of little details that took place on the day you may not be...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Billie Eilish details meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton

Billie Eilish is the first to admit she didn’t follow proper royal protocol while meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at the “No Time to Die” premiere in London last month. The “Ocean Eyes” singer said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday that she was given a “whole list” of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Gave the Keynote Speech at an Event Tackling Addiction

As a senior royal, Kate Middleton gets to champion a number of different causes close to her heart. On Oct. 19, the Duchess of Cambridge gave the keynote speech at an event tackling one of these causes: addiction. Middleton attended The Forward Trust's launch event for their new campaign, "Taking...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Wore Grass Green for a Nature-Focused Event in London

What color should a royal wear to an event focused on the environment? Green, duh, implicitly said Kate Middleton when she showed up at Kew Gardens in London on Oct. 13 to meet with schoolchildren as part of Generation Earthshot, an offshoot of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Earthshot Prize initiative.
ENVIRONMENT
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton Borrows This Fashion Tactic from the Queen

When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton never misses. She’s always the epitome of elegance, whether in a laid-back blazer or a radiant gown reminiscent of Princess Diana. (Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up some of her best looks of all time for you.) And while royal experts speculate that her style evolution is proof that she’s preparing to take on quenly duties one day, it turns out that, in at least one regard, she’s been taking a page from the Queen’s own style book.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

'I've just promoted you prematurely!' Moment Dec Donnelly suffered major royal blunder by introducing Kate Middleton as 'Her Majesty' at charity event

Tv star Declan Donnelly suffered a royal blunder as he introduced the Duchess of Cambridge as Her Majesty instead of Her Royal Highness at a charity event yesterday. Kate Middleton, 39, donned a £845 pleated scarlet midi skirt from Christopher Kane and a matching fitted turtleneck for the engagement at the BAFTA headquarters in Piccadilly, accessorising with towering Ralph Lauren point toe pumps and a £295 micro-handbag from DeMellier.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

310K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy