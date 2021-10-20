CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

NHS ‘in need of 5,000 more medical students’ as numbers from EU drop

By Thomas Kingsley
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DUbW_0cWmSIWp00

The NHS is in need of 5,000 more medical students to maintain a sustainable supply of doctors and cope with a drop in numbers coming from Europe , the Medical Schools Council said in a new report.

The body which represents the UK’s medical schools has called for a 50 per cent increase in medical students and warned that criticisms of GPs could put new doctors off entering into general practice.

The council says the additional 5,000 new spaces are needed, which would come at a cost of £1 billion and take the total trained number to 14,500.

On the pressure on GPs, Professor Malcom Reed, chairman of the council said the signals from general practice picked up from students are “very negative.”

“The very public criticism of the public conversation about general practice, particularly in relation to issues like face-to-face or remote consultations is very damaging for GPs’ and public confidence. While these issues need to be addressed, the nature of these criticisms is very damaging in the short and potentially long term,” he added.

The government was accused of criticising GPs over face-to-face appointments after health secretary Sajid Javid announced league tables for GPs offering face-to-face appointments.

Today’s report is the first time the Medical Schools Council has spoken on the issue of UK doctors joining the workforce. The report shows that the number of UK doctors was the same in 2019 as 2015 (7,511), but over the same period the number of EU doctors fell by almost 7 per cent while recruitment from outside of the EU trebled to 7,130 in the same time period.

“It is not that international doctors are not as good as those who qualified in the UK but the question is really whether a highly developed country like the UK should be reliant on other countries for their doctors and nurses,” Professor Reed said.

He added: “Jeremy Hunt [who was health secretary] said in 2017 that the NHS needed to have a long-term view for the sustainability of doctors. This has been stated on a number of occasions but not happened to the extent required”.

Has this affected you? Please get in touch. Contact us by clicking here

The report called for an additional 13 new medical schools and also an expansion of existing medical schools to meet the required number of doctors. It admitted, however, that costs and capacity of increasing medical school places would be an issue. New methods suggested include apprenticeships and more online teaching.

Prospective medical students at Exeter University were offered free accommodation and £10,000 to defer their medical school place as a record number of students applied for medical school this autumn. The number of places for medicine in England is usually capped by the government largely due to the subsidy needed to fund students, which is around £180,000.

This summer the Department of Education announced it was lifting its cap to accommodate extra medical students due to Covid A-level disruption but Michelle Donelan, the universities minister and Edward Argar, a health minister, instructed medical and dentistry schools to adjust their offer making this year to ensure they weren’t oversubscribed this year.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

NI Protocol: 'More work needed' on EU medicine proposals

The EU's proposals to guarantee the flow of medicines from Great Britain to Northern Ireland represents progress but more work is needed, pharmaceutical industry representatives have said. The NI Protocol means Northern Ireland is still in the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system. However it continues to get most of its medicines...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michelle Donelan
BBC

Should the government do more to protect the NHS?

Doctors and health service leaders are warning the NHS is on the edge of a crisis, staff are burnt-out and Covid cases are rising sharply - but, in England, the government says there is no reason to change tack. So far, ministers have refused to budge from their Plan A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

No ‘set number’ for GP face-to-face appointments, says NHS England chief

Amanda Pritchard said some patients preferred online consultations after plans announced last week to encourage more in-person appointments. There is no “set number” for how many face-to-face appointments GPs should provide, the head of NHS England has told MPs. Amanda Pritchard said that many patients liked face-to-face appointments but that...
HEALTH
FXStreet.com

UK’s NHS: Number of COVID-19 cases in hospital seems to be rising

The United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) Chief Executive Officer Matthew Taylor warned Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in the hospital seems to be rising. “Intense pressure on health service is only going to get worse into winter.”. “If pushed further, we will not be able to provide the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

NHS Covid Pass now accepted as proof of vaccination across EU

From today, the UK’s NHS Covid Pass will be accepted by all EU countries as an equivalent to their own Digital Covid Certificate. The move, confirmed by the European Commission yesterday, simplifies travel across various countries that demand proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues. For example, until today, Britons...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Medical Students#Nhs England#Medical Schools#Nhs#Eu#Gps
Daily Mail

NHS waiting list for routine ops hits ANOTHER high with 5.72MILLION people in England stuck in queue — as record 5,000 A&E patients waited 12 or more hours to be seen last month

The NHS waiting list for routine hospital treatment in England has hit another record high, official data revealed today as hospital bosses warned the Covid backlog will not be cleared for another five years. A total of 5.7million people were waiting for elective surgery at the end of August 2021,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Greensill scheme pushed by David Cameron provided ‘no benefits to NHS’, official probe finds

An NHS payment scheme pushed by David Cameron while he worked for Greensill Capital provided no “material benefits” to the health service, a government watchdog has found.The former Conservative prime minister was at the centre of a scandal over his lobbying of Tory ministers on behalf of the finance firm which collapsed earlier this year.In 2019 Mr Cameron lobbied then health secretary Matt Hancock about the benefits of payment scheme allowing NHS staff to get some of their earnings in advance, later rolled out to several trusts.But an investigation National Audit Office (NAO) has found that the salary scheme – and...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
EatThis

Signs COVID is in Your Brain

With more than 18 months of the pandemic in the rearview mirror, researchers have been steadily gathering new and important insights into the effects of COVID-19 on the body and brain. These findings are raising concerns about the long-term impacts that the coronavirus might have on biological processes such as aging.
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Are Unvaccinated FEMA Health Care Workers Replacing Nurses And Doctors Who Refuse To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19?

A viral Instagram post claims that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) health care workers are replacing nurses and doctors who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines and that the FEMA workers are not required to be vaccinated. Verdict: False. FEMA employees are subject to the executive order requiring federal employees within...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Path of British trawler detained by France in post-Brexit fishing row

France has detained a British scallop trawler in waters off its coast amid an ongoing post-Brexit fishing row. On Wednesday (27 October), a Macduff Shellfish vessel was boarded by French officials and ordered back into the port of Le Harve. A spokesperson has insisted the British company was legally fishing...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

310K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy