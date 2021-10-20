CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

US surgeons perform first successful transplant test involving pig kidney in a human

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBFQX_0cWmSBLk00

Surgeons have successfully transplanted a pig kidney onto a human without triggering an immediate rejection from the human immune system for the first time, taking researchers a step closer to using animal organs for transplants .

The procedure was conducted at NYU Langone Health in New York city, using a pig whose genes had been altered.

Earlier, the human immune system would reject such a transplant because of the presence of Glycan, a sugar molecule in pig cells.

The pig’s genes were altered this time to remove the molecule and avoid such a rejection.

The recipient was a patient who had kidney dysfunction and had been pronounced brain dead. The patient’s family had consented to the procedure before doctors were to remove life support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIKJr_0cWmSBLk00

Researchers attached the pig kidney to the patient’s blood vessels, kept it outside the patient’s body and observed it for three days.

They discovered the kidney had not been rejected by the patient’s autoimmune response and found the patient’s abnormal creatinine level, indicating poor kidney function, had returned to normal.

The pig kidney made “the amount of urine that you would expect” from a transplanted human organ, Robert Montgomery, a transplant surgeon and lead scientist of the study based on the procedure, told Reuters. Dr Montgomery is himself a recipient of a heart transplant.

He added that the experiment should pave the way for trials in patients with end-stage kidney failure in the next year or two. These trials may be short term solutions till a kidney becomes available.

Animal-to-human transplants, known as xenotransplantations, date back to the 17th century, when attempts were made to use animal blood for transfusions.

Scientists have turned to pigs of late as their organs are comparable to humans.

The pig used in the research had been provided by Revivicor, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics, a company that engineered a herd of 100 others at a facility in Iowa.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the gene alteration in the Revivicor pigs as safe for human food consumption and medicine in December last year. But the FDA said more documentation was needed for pig organ transplants to humans.

The research is a significant step that we are moving in the right direction, Andrew Adams, of the University of Minnesota Medical School, told the Associated Press (AP).

Raising pigs to be organ donors may, however, give rise to ethical problems. This can become more acceptable if concerns about animal welfare are addressed, Kate Maschke, a research scholar at the Hastings Centre, told AP .

The Hastings Centre has received a grant from the National Institutes of Health to help develop ethics and policy recommendations for the first clinical trials.

Comments / 2

Related
techstartups.com

Scientists discover a new covid variant that evades both the mRNA and DNA vaccines, could potentially lead to vicious vaccine cycle: Endless ‘variants,’ endless ‘boosters’

What are the odds of Covid 19 mutating without end, becoming endemic, and requiring new vaccines with no end sight? After ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7 billion doses administered worldwide, the unprecedented campaign to get everyone vaccinated has not eradicated the deadly virus. Just like...
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Freethink

Surgeons connected a pig kidney to a human

Scientists briefly linked a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to function. This breakthrough experiment marks one step closer toward the goal of using animal organs for life-saving transplants. What they did: Scientists are interested in animal-to-human transplants (xenotransplantation) to overcome the shortage of donor organs...
SCIENCE
CBS New York

President Of International Menopause Society Urges Women To Focus On Overall Bone Health, Not Just Bone Density

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. population is growing older and that means millions of women are going through or have gone through menopause, which can impact bone health. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has some surprising information on how to improve it. Most women know that menopause can lead to thinning bones. A common consequence of thin bones is a broken hip, which is a lot more serious than most realize. “If you break your hip in this country, 21% of women will be dead within a year. I want to get my patients just as concerned about their bone health as they...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
sciencealert.com

Common Low-Cost Antidepressant Reduces COVID-19 Hospitalization Risk, Study Shows

An inexpensive antidepressant used to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder, also helps lower the likelihood of high-risk COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization or prolonged medical observation, a large clinical trial published in The Lancet suggests. The drug, fluvoxamine, has been prescribed to treat OCD for nearly 30 years, but researchers began looking into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Kidney Transplants#Pig#Nyu Langone Health#Reuters#United Therapeutics
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Dr. Marty Makary On Johns Hopkins Led Covid Natural Immunity Study

Dr. Marty Makary, Fox News Contributor, Surgeon, and A Professor Of Health Policy At The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health joined the Guy Benson Show to talk about the John Hopkins led study on covid-19 natural immunity. Dr. Makary talked about the study saying,. “Yes. We’ve invited people on...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

‘It’s A Constellation Of Symptoms:’ Doctors Finding COVID-19 Recovery Is Often Slow And Incomplete

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More and more COVID-19 patients are finding the recovery is not often quick or even complete. One of the big issues emerging are headaches, often lasting weeks or even months and it’s a condition that can impact children as well as adults. “Headache, tends to be one of the most common long-term complications that we see after COVID,” says Dr. Emad Estamalik, a headache specialist with The Cleveland Clinic. Migraine sufferers in particular are finding pre-COVID headaches pale in comparison to their aftermath cousins. “They have a high frequency or an increased amount of migraines and headaches, following their COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU researchers develop rapid COVID-19 breath test

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Invasive nasal swabs may become a thing of the past when it comes to testing for COVID-19. Researchers with The Ohio State University have developed a rapid breath test that detects COVID-19 within seconds, according to a study in the journal PLOS ONE. Unlike the current nasal swab tests, the breath test […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

310K+
Followers
126K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy