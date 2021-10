The program makes it simple to use Mux in conjunction with a curated ecosystem of developer tools, product design and development agencies, and cloud providers. Mux, the leading video platform for developers, announced the Mux Partner Program to help new and existing customers quickly build and launch modern video experiences by connecting them with complementary technologies and services. The program connects developers with solutions and services to create immersive, engaging, and native video experiences built on Mux’s reliable, high performance platform. Mux invites prospective partners to connect with the team at www.mux.com/partners.

