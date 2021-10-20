CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Circulating levels of soluble Dipeptidylpeptidase-4 are reduced in human subjects hospitalized for severe COVID-19 infections

By Kristina Schlicht
 9 days ago

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Correction to: International Journal of Obesity https://doi.org/10.1038/s41366-020-00689-y, published online 21 September 2020. The article Circulating levels of soluble Dipeptidylpeptidase-4 are reduced in human subjects hospitalized for severe COVID-19 infections, written by Kristina Schlicht, Nathalie Rohmann, Corinna Geisler, Tim Hollstein, Carina Knappe, Katharina...

#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Reproduction#Open Choice#The Creative Commons#Projekt Deal
