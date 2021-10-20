CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Splunk Security Accelerates Detection And Response With Analytics-Fueled, Automation-Driven And Cloud-Delivered Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplunk Keeps Organizations Secure as Their Cloud Adoption Migration Expands Attack Surface. Splunk Inc, a data platform leader, announced a series of new product innovations designed to help organizations securely embrace digital transformation by providing the security visibility needed to accelerate time to detection, investigation and response. Led by new enhancements...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

SAP Cloud Momentum Accelerates Significantly

Current Cloud Backlog Up 24% (Up 22% At Constant Currencies) S/4HANA Current Cloud Backlog Up 60% (Up 58% At Constant Currencies) Non-IFRS Operating Profit Up 2% (Up 2% At Constant Currencies) Raises Full Year Revenue and Profit Outlook On the Back of Strong Third Quarter. Our strategy is clearly working....
MARKETS
enterpriseiotinsights.com

Investment in industrial IoT to trump cloud, security, analytics in next three years

New research from UK satellite company Inmarsat says IoT is set to overtake cloud computing as the primary Industry 4.0 technology, with enterprise IT investments in industrial IoT to trump everything else in the next three years, including next generation security, big data analytics, and various other digital-change technologies. The...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

TriggerMesh cloud-native automation goes open source

You can call what TriggerMesh does a lot of things. It's cloud-native integration, event-driven cloud automation, Function-as-a-Service (FaaS), or, of course, serverless computing. No matter what name you use -- TriggerMesh's creators like "serviceful" -- the game is to enable you to easily hook, deploy and manage cloud functions into powerful programs. Personally, I find it handy to think that TriggerMesh takes the DevOps concepts of such programs as Ansible, Chef, and Puppet and moves them from the operating system level to the cloud layer. Now, TriggerMesh has taken a major step forward by becoming an open-source program.
COMPUTERS
Forbes

What You Should Know About Cloud Solutions For Real-Time Analytics

CEO of Cleveroad. Evgeniy is a specialist in software development, technological entrepreneurship and emerging technologies. Experts from all industries admit the need to use and analyze data, especially generated in real-time. Therefore, business decision-makers need to know how these processes occur, under whose control they are and how to optimize them. But what technologies can help companies better cope with masses of data?
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Information Security#Security Company#Cloud Computing#Splunk Security Cloud#Soc#Digital#Product Management
cisco.com

Cisco IT accelerates its transformation with CX Cloud

As any CIO with a digital transformation agenda can attest, success relies upon establishing clearly defined objectives for each step of the journey – with visibility into the entire IT infrastructure. Also critical is the ability to receive the right information at the right time to help achieve desired outcomes faster. This was especially true during the pandemic when, for example, Cisco enabled – within 10 days – 140,000 employees and partners to work from home.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

The Buyer's Bill Of Rights For Process Automation Solutions

CEO of Nintex, helping organizations manage, automate, and optimize business processes and workflows with easy-to-use and powerful software. If you were buying a new car and thought you'd settled on a final price and then found out you'd have to pay extra for the tires, how would you feel? If the dealer then said you'd have to pay an ongoing surcharge for mileage, plus hefty fees for each time you opened the trunk or turned on the lights — wouldn't you start to think you'd stepped into another universe?
TECHNOLOGY
murphyshockeylaw.net

Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market Size 2021 Key Strategies, Applications, Trends and Opportunities

The Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions Market provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Security Intelligence and Analytics Solutions manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
MARKETS
latesthackingnews.com

3 XDR Solutions: Extended Detection And Response Services In 2021

Threats occur, and when they do, they require a response. That’s security at its most basic. The strongest possible response to threats in your network requires a service that’s automated, that encompasses the largest reach, and that uses the most complete, up-to-date information. In most cases, XDR (extended detection and response) tools can deliver that service. What’s important for the proper execution of such threat defense is a tool that is built to fit your needs as a company: from the way an XDR integrates with various other programs to its management of alerts, there’s no shortage of factors to consider.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

Hyland Now Delivers Hyland Cloud Solutions in Latin America in Cooperation With AWS

AWS South America (São Paulo) region delivers new geographic hosting location for Hyland’s growing LATAM customer base. Hyland, a leading content services provider with nearly two decades of success delivering secure cloud-based solutions, is now leveraging the AWS South America (São Paulo) region to support the growing demand of Hyland Cloud content services solutions.
BUSINESS
Infoworld

3 ways to use data, analytics, and machine learning in test automation

Just 10 years ago, most application development testing strategies focused on unit testing for validating business logic, manual test cases to certify user experiences, and separate load testing scripts to confirm performance and scalability. The development and release of features were relatively slow compared to today’s development capabilities built on cloud infrastructure, microservice architectures, continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) automations, and continuous testing capabilities.
SOFTWARE
wraltechwire.com

Analytics startup in Triangle aims to empower data-driven decisions with new platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – NoviSystems, a Research Triangle-area company that empowers data-driven decision making, has commercially launched Fusion Analytics, its platform to help hospitals, drug manufacturers and other complex businesses gain answers and insights that can save them time and money. NoviSystems has assembled a team of senior advisers to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Splunk Cloud Platform Ushers in New Era of Data-Driven Transformation at .conf21

Splunk Inc., a data platform leader, today announced the latest enhancements to Splunk Cloud Platform and Splunk Enterprise, propelling Splunk’s 20,000+ customers into the next wave of digital transformation. Splunk is equipping organizations with the solutions they need to manage and thrive throughout their cloud journeys, leaning into Splunk’s unified data platform to become resilient, secure and innovative in their increasingly complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

What Makes Cloud Security Solutions so Relevant

Most cloud applications store data on physical servers, in datacenters around the globe. Data is stored remotely, and provided to you upon request. Cloud apps and services have some security advantages and disadvantages that you’ll need to consider for your organization. Cloud security solutions are additional, cloud-based measures to keep your organization and its data secure. Some cloud security solutions may be able to afford you a stronger connection when sending or retrieving data, your organization could be vulnerable. It’s important to look for a multi-cloud security solution that integrates all cloud services.
SOFTWARE
mining-technology.com

Zesty.ai Introduces Predictive Wildfire Risk Analytics Solution

Concept: American property insurance and climate risk analytics startup Zesty.ai has unveiled a predictive wildfire risk analytics solution, Z-FIRE a data-driven model powered by AI and comprehensive fire science. American mutual insurance company Amica Insurance has partnered with Zesty.ai, to integrate Z-FIRE into its homeowner’s product line, enabling them to write policies more confidently, despite increasing wildfire risk in recent years.
siliconangle.com

Splunk’s new innovations embrace digital transformation through security visibility

Data analytics firm Splunk Inc. today announced a series of new product innovations to help organizations embrace digital transformation through the security visibility needed to accelerate time to detection, investigation and response. The innovations, led by new enhancements to Splunk Security Cloud, Splunk Enterprise Security and Splunk SOAR, are said...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Accenture and Splunk Form Business Group to Help Organizations Capitalize on Cloud and Drive Greater Value From Data and Analytics Insights

New business group will help accelerate technology investments and create new solutions for enterprises. Accenture and Splunk Inc. have formed a business group that brings Accenture’s functional knowledge, deep industry and technical experience together with Splunk’s platform technology to help clients maximize insights from data, with a particular focus on AI-powered IT operations, security automation, and intelligent supply chain.
BUSINESS
ncbiotech.org

NoviSystems Launches Fusion Analytics for Data-Driven Decision Making

NoviSystems, a Research Triangle-area company that empowers data-driven decision making, has commercially launched Fusion Analytics, its platform to help hospitals, drug manufacturers and other complex businesses gain answers and insights that can save them time and money. NoviSystems has assembled a team of senior advisers to help apply Fusion Analytics...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Accelerating the Adoption of Cloud

Carriers have an opportunity to revolutionise both business and networks with cloud. Key challenges in areas such as security and cost still need to be overcome when adopting cloud but the importance, if done right, can deliver huge benefits for the telco industry. The road to a hybrid or cloud-native world is crucial when put into context of how the connected industry is being reshaped, and this session will focus on sharing best practice and open communication between Telco’s and cloud-computing service providers.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

TigerGraph, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Xilinx Announce World’s First Hardware-Accelerated Graph Analytics Solution for the Enterprise

Industry Leaders Join Forces to Deliver Joint Offering That Performs up to 48x Faster Than Other Analytics Solutions. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced it is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Xilinx, Inc on a solution to make graph analytics capabilities more accessible for enterprises to accelerate insight while reducing costs and resources. The bundled solution, which is comprised of HPE ProLiant servers using Xilinx accelerator cards and TigerGraph’s native parallel graph database, delivers 48x faster time-to-insight and an 18% boost in accuracy, providing more effective real time analytics for things like fraud detection, customer360, and supply chain optimization in manufacturing. Now any company can easily load, process, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to find key relationships within data and realize the full transformative potential of graph analytics.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Splunk’s SURGe initiative seeks to raise cybersecurity response to a new level

On a chilly night in mid-December, security researchers at Splunk Inc. began to see numerous references to SolarWinds pop up in Slack channels and security forums frequently used by those who guard major public and private network systems against attack. It didn’t take long for the security community to suspect...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy