One killed, three rescued after bridge collapse in Newton Co

A part of the Frontage Road Bridge collapsed as construction workers were dismantling the bridge.

One person has died after officials had to rescue three construction workers after part of a bridge collapsed in Newton County.

Three workers from B & D Concrete Cutting Inc. then fell in the Yellow River below but were quickly rescued and given medical attention for their injuries.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials say the subcontractors were beginning sawing and demolition on the first of four bridge spans on the Access Road replacement project near I-20 Exit 88.

Authorities have since confirmed that one of three has died and the other two suffered serious injuries.

Officials say a 500-ton crane will arrive to the scene overnight to begin removing the equipment. The work is expected to be finished at some point Wednesday.

The access road was already closed to traffic at the time of the collapse, and will remain closed.

The construction in the area is expected to last approximately 9 months.

