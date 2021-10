ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coca-Cola Company today reported strong third quarter 2021 results and year-to-date performance. “Our strategic transformation is enabling us to effectively navigate a dynamic environment and emerge stronger from the pandemic,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “We are updating our full-year guidance to reflect another quarter of momentum in the business. While the recovery continues to be asynchronous around the world, we are investing for growth to drive long-term value for the system. Our strong system alignment and networked organization are helping us unlock enormous potential in our brands and across our markets.”

