CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Higher Logic Kicks Off 12th Annual Super Forum Conference with Innovative Platform Updates to Drive Engagement

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe free, virtual community engagement conference brings together 3,500 marketers, community builders, membership experts, and customer success leaders. Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, kicked off its 12th annual Super Forum conference. The annual event is the largest and most comprehensive community conference in the online community and engagement space....

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Tripleseat Announces Integration with Event Design Platform Merri

Users of both tools can streamline all the details of their event and access event designs in their Tripleseat dashboard. Tripleseat, the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, is announcing a new integration with Merri, a 3D visualization platform made for event planning.
MARKETING
martechseries.com

MeetingPlay Announces Full Suite of Onsite Technology to Power Hybrid and In-Person Events

This collection of products empowers planners and organizers to create a safe, efficient and engaging experience for attendees. With hybrid events being part of the foreseeable future of the meetings and events industry, MeetingPlay, a pioneer in creating innovative event technology solutions, is announcing today a suite of integrated onsite technology products to elevate in-person experiences and enable seamless onsite management.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Simon Data Deepens Its Data-Driven Personalization With Advanced Cross Channel Marketing Platform

Launch of Innovative New Capabilities and Extension of Market-Leading CDP Empowers Brands to Bring Dynamic Customer Experiences to Market Faster and Drive Business Results. Simon Data, a leading data-driven marketing platform, today announced the launch of two new products and a major expansion of its industry-leading CDP product to help digitally native and growth-minded companies deliver next-generation customer experiences. The launch expands upon Simon Data’s core focus of enabling hyper-personalized and omni-channel customer marketing via a product that fully unlocks customer data for the needs of today’s modern marketing team.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Klaviyo Launches Owned Growth Grant Competition to Recognize and Support Up and Coming Businesses

Winner to receive $25,000 and a spot at WS Development’s The Current in 2022. Klaviyo, a leading customer data and marketing automation platform, today announced the Klaviyo Owned Growth Grant competition. The competition, which is a part of Klaviyo’s ongoing commitment to support businesses looking to own their growth, will recognize one winner to receive $25,000 and a 2022 spot at WS Development’s pop-up shopping village, “The Current” in Boston, and a year of free access to Klaviyo’s marketing automation platform. Two additional finalists will also receive a free year of access to Klaviyo’s platform.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Kawasaki
martechseries.com

New ON24 Platform Innovations Deliver the Next Generation of Engagement

Customers have more ways to engage audiences with enhanced webinars and a new video-centric virtual event product, as well as capture audience insights across all ON24 experiences. ON24 today announced new innovations across the ON24 Platform. To help customers advance digital engagement, ON24 is showcasing the next generation of ON24...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Demandbase named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform, 2021

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Demandbase as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global ABM market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study...
TECHNOLOGY
massachusettsnewswire.com

After, Inc. launches QuickSuite products at 12th Annual 2021 Extended Warranty and Service Contract Innovations Conference

After, Inc., a global leader in Warranty Services since 2005, will join the nation’s largest after-market service providers in Nashville, TN on October 18-19, 2021, where it will unveil its new QuickSuite of products. NORWALK, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — After, Inc., a global leader in Warranty Services...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VidMob Has Agreed to Acquire Chiligum to Add Creative Automation to its Intelligent Creative Platform

Personalize creative with real-time insights across every digital channel. VidMob, the world’s leading platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced that the company is acquiring Chiligum, an advertising technology company that automates aspects of creative production to deliver personalized and dynamic advertising at scale. With the addition of Chiligum, VidMob offers the first full-stack creative operations solution for marketers who want high-performing creative at scale, while maintaining brand quality and best practices. Chiligum’s creative automation technology helps teams close the gap between what creative asset teams can produce and what their media and digital experience plans require, and compliments VidMob’s AI-powered creative analytics, Agile Creative Studio and Brand Governance suite of products, and it’s global network of expert creators.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Campaigns#Marketing Automation#Marketing Strategies#Content Marketing#Super Forum
martechseries.com

Best-of-Breed Platforms Agillic and Spryker Join Forces To Grow International Footprint

Agillic’s new partnership with sophisticated commerce platform Spryker furthers its expansion into DACH and Spryker’s expansion into the Nordics. The alliance enables clients to differentiate from competitors, increase ROI and achieve a faster time-to-market. As best of breed platforms, both Agillic and Spryker are highly customizable and can process combined...
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Doxim Positioned as a Leader on 2021 Aspire CCM-CXM Service Provider Leaderboard

Doxim has been recognized as leading CCM service provider on the Aspire CCM-CXM Service Provider Leaderboard, and ranked as the dominant player for several industries. Doxim, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader on the inaugural Aspire CCM-CXM Service Provider Leaderboard, issued October 20, 2021, by Aspire, a leading consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) industry.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Benefits Of Using Targeted Ads and Chats To Drive ABM Success

Account-Based Marketing (ABM) is a rapidly growing marketing technique specifically catering to users, customers, prospects that fit your company’s ideal client profile and those that can give you higher returns in the long term. Unlike traditional marketing techniques, where information about the company is marketed to larger crowds out of which prospective clients are filtered through the procedure, the ABM method is more time and labor-efficient. It inverts the marketing funnel by starting from a list of target clients, including top decision-making authorities of other companies, and personalizing a sales pitch that’s relatable to that target. Using chatbots and predictive analytics can efficiently boost ABM success on the whole.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Wharton Interactive Selects Auth0 to Help Securely Democratize and Transform Education

Global identity management provider supports the launch of Ivy League MBA interactive learning platform. The Auth0 Identity Platform, a product unit within Okta, today announced it has been selected as the identity and authentication provider for Wharton Interactive, an interactive learning platform that draws on games, simulations, and research to make Ivy League business education more accessible to all. To enable a seamless, end-to-end experience for learners and educators, Auth0’s platform will provide a Single Sign-on (SSO) solution for learners and educators throughout their journey.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

Dialpad Positioned as the Leader in the 2021 SPARK Matrix for Contact Center as a Service by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Dialpad as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. Moreover, the study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading CCaaS vendors, mainly in the form of its SPARK Matrix. This also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

8×8 Delivers New XCaaS™ Enterprise Meetings Capabilities for Improved Company-wide Collaboration

New Capabilities Enable Large Meeting Moderation and Engagement; Enhance Employee and Customer Experience. 8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform, announced new 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) enhancements, including advanced enterprise features to optimize the moderation, performance monitoring, and participant engagement of large meetings, expanded global reach, and additional customer engagement features. These improved capabilities enable organizations to boost productivity, provide tailored experiences for a distributed workforce, and increase customer satisfaction, allowing for a more agile business.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Similarweb Wins “Best Alternative Data Provider” at Hedgeweek Americas Awards 2021

Similarweb , a leading digital intelligence company, has been named the Best Alternative Data Provider in the Hedgeweek Americas 2021 Awards. This is a first-time nomination and win for Similarweb, which earned the award for its Investor Intelligence service, launched in late 2018. Marketing Technology News: Bluewater Media Bolsters Digital...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

MarTech Scaleup and Salesforce Partner, DESelect, Raises $5.5M Seed Round to Expand in the USA

The capital round brings the Belgian-based company to the threshold of reaching US markets thanks to New York-based investment fund. DESelect, a MarTech scaleup has successfully raised a $5.5 million seed round in less than two years since its incorporation. The funding is aimed to speed up DESelect’s global expansion. The official Salesforce partner is specialized in offering marketing data enablement solutions for Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The lead investor of the just-completed capital round is Adjacent, a New York-based investment fund. Federico Larsen, the Co-Founder of Copado which recently announced reaching “unicorn status”, as well as the founders of Showpad are among a number angel investors who also joined the round.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Upcoming Trends In Conversion Every Marketing Executive Should Know

You’re spending money on marketing, PR, social media, SEO, and just about everything in between trying to bring traffic to your website. The clicks are coming but somewhere on your brand’s conversion journey, you seem to be losing potential customers. While it is impossible to convert every site visitor into a client, most brands don’t have a good understanding of where along the journey (and what along the sales journey) is causing the dropoff. Then the supposition starts and entire marketing funnels are modified on hunches instead of real, hard data.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Lucid Launches Cloud Visualization Solution Lucidscale, Expanding its Visual Collaboration Suite

Lucid, the leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced the addition of a third product built on its Visual Collaboration Platform with the release of Lucidscale, a cloud visualization solution where organizations can see, understand and optimize their cloud environment. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Antoine Andrews, Chief...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Yext Announces Collaboration with Acquia to Deliver New AI Search Integrations

Data connectors and a new application make it easy for businesses to power modern AI-powered search experiences on their websites. Yext, Inc., the AI Search Company, today announced new integrations that enable businesses to seamlessly implement AI-powered search experiences on websites built with Acquia Drupal Cloud, a leading platform for building, delivering, and optimizing digital experiences.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

The Media Trust’s Gold Shield Program Recognizes Ad Quality Excellence

Major digital advertising companies awarded Gold Shield to celebrate their commitment to protecting consumers from malware and malvertising. The Media Trust, global leader in quantifying and managing digital risk, is proud to introduce the Gold Shield program, which showcases digital advertising companies’ dedication to protecting digital consumers by employing the highest standards of ad quality. To earn this seal of distinction, the inaugural Gold Shield recipients have demonstrated impressive diligence in identifying and removing malware from their platforms.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy