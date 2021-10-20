Higher Logic Kicks Off 12th Annual Super Forum Conference with Innovative Platform Updates to Drive Engagement
The free, virtual community engagement conference brings together 3,500 marketers, community builders, membership experts, and customer success leaders. Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, kicked off its 12th annual Super Forum conference. The annual event is the largest and most comprehensive community conference in the online community and engagement space....martechseries.com
Comments / 0